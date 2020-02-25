How long is a liposuction procedure from prep, to surgery, to recovery

caption Abdomen liposuction usually takes one-hour minimum. source Westend61/Getty Images

Preparation for liposuction usually takes a month and it requires giving up certain medications that could cause complications during surgery.

The actual procedure can take as little as thirty minutes for smaller areas like the neck, while larger areas like the abdomen or buttocks should take an hour minimum.

Recovery from liposuction can take anywhere from one to 6 weeks.

This article was medically reviewed by Eugene Elliott , MD, cosmetic and reconstructive surgeon at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, CA

Liposuction surgery is one of the most common cosmetic surgeries, and also one of the safest. It can be completed relatively quickly, too. From prep, to procedure, to recovery, here’s how long liposuction takes.

Liposuction prep usually takes about a month

Prep usually begins about a month before the surgery date and is done to ensure that your surgery goes smoothly. During this time, you’ll have to make some lifestyle changes leading up to liposuction to make sure your body is ready for surgery.

It’s crucial to give your surgeon your complete list of current medications and supplements you take, so they can let you know if you need to discontinue any of them, especially blood thinners.

Some common NSAIDs (certain anti-inflammatory pain and fever relievers, including Advil) should also be avoided since they can lead to “increased swelling and bruising,” according to Norman M. Rowe, MD, Board Certified Plastic Surgeon. Patients should stop taking these three weeks before surgery, he says.

You also shouldn’t smoke, because it can decrease blood flow and slow healing of wounds. Avoid drinking alcoholic beverages, too, since they’re blood thinners and can increase risk of bleeding. Depending on your personal situation, you’ll need to make these changes two to four weeks before surgery.

A liposuction procedure is usually under three hours

It’s possible for a liposuction procedure to last up to several hours, however, every surgery is different, and depends on the individual patient and surgeon.

“The length of the procedure depends on how much liposuction is being performed. One area, the neck, for example, can take 20 minutes, and other areas like the abdomen can take an hour,” says Rowe.

The length of time that your actual procedure will take is dependent on the amount of fat being removed and the surface area of the part of the body being treated. But that’s not all you have to account for: You will probably need to get there 30 minutes before surgery, and it will probably take you another 30 minutes to an hour to wake up from anesthesia, though it can take a few hours for you to feel back to normal. So, in total, you can expect to be at the doctor’s for two to three hours on the day of your procedure, according to Rowe.

Surgeries that last over three hours are more likely to lead to prolonged recovery time, on top of higher complication risk, according to Rowe. Moreover, these longer surgeries are often associated with large volume, or full-body, liposuction, which is not widely recommended.

“Large volume liposuction is generally greater than 6 liters of fat. Most surgeons have gotten away from large volume liposuction and will stage procedures [(break them up]) due to the higher complication rate of large volume liposuction,” says Rowe.

Safety factors to consider are the volume of liposuction and the length of the precedure. According to Rowe, this is how long liposuction takes for various body parts:

Buttocks Liposuction: Buttocks liposuction usually takes 45 minutes minimum because it’s a medium size surface area.

Abdomen Liposuction: Abdomen liposuction usually takes one-hour minimum because it’s a larger sized surface area.

Arm Liposuction: Arm liposuction usually takes one-hour minimum because there are two sides to be treated, with a medium to large-sized surface area.

Leg Liposuction: Leg liposuction usually takes one-hour minimum because there are two sides to be treated, again, with a medium to large-sized surface area.

Back Liposuction: Back liposuction usually takes one-hour minimum because it’s a larger sized surface area.

Chin and Neck Liposuction: Chin and neck liposuction usually takes 20 minutes minimum because it’s a small, localized area.

Liposuction recovery takes weeks

Recovery from these procedures can take anywhere from one to six weeks. The length of recovery will be dependent on the area of liposuction. Usually, the larger the treated area, the longer the recovery.

Follow your doctor’s post-op instructions to minimize swelling and post-op complications. People can usually get back to their normal routine in four to six weeks.

Regardless of what body part you’re getting liposuction on, you can rest assured that you won’t be in surgery for hours on end. If you do plan on getting liposuction on multiple body parts, consider staggering the procedures to reduce the risk of complications.

