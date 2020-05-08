What the top 25 colleges and universities in the US have said about their plans to reopen in fall 2020, from postponing the semester to offering more remote coursework

- source
- Brian Snyder/Reuters
- US universities began shifting to remote learning in light of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.
- Some universities, like Harvard, are planning for another remote semester, while others, like Rice, expect to reopen campus with social distancing regulations.
- Here’s what the top 25 US colleges and universities have discussed for fall 2020 reopening plans so far.
- To inform our list, we used information from Niche, a school-ranking website that released its choices for the top 25 colleges and universities in the country in 2019.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Tufts University
Location: Medford, Massachusetts
Tuition: $29,449
COVID-19 updates: Tufts University is unsure it will reopen in the fall, Dean of the School of Arts and Sciences James Glaser told the Tufts Daily. This comes after the University announced hiring, wage, and salary freezes and suspension of all capital projects on April 14. The school lost an estimated $15 million amid the pandemic.
Read more about Tuft’s coronavirus response here
Georgetown University
Location: Washington, DC
Tuition: $27,420
COVID-19 updates: Georgetown University has not released plans for the fall 2020 semester yet.
Read more about Georgetown University’s coronavirus response here
University of Michigan
Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan
Tuition: $16,408
COVID-19 updates: According to a COVID-19 update on May 7 on the University of Michigan website, President Mark Schlissel said he is “cautiously optimistic” about the university reopening in the fall for in-person coursework, but that the steps to get there remain unclear.
Read more about the University of Michigan’s coronavirus response here
Amherst College
Location: Amherst, Massachusetts
Tuition: $19,519
COVID-19 updates: In a virtual town hall for Amherst College students on April 22, President Biddy Martin said the university hopes to have a decision on the status of the fall semester by June.
Read more about Amherst College’s coronavirus response here
Bowdoin College
Location: Brunswick, Maine
Tuition: $24,447
COVID-19 updates: Bowdoin College President Clayton Rose told students in an email on April 2 that the university expects to make a decision about how the university will reopen in the fall on June 15, the Bowdoin Orient’s Andrew Bastone reported.
Read more about Bowdoin College’s coronavirus response here
Cornell University
Location: Ithaca, New York
Tuition: $31,449
COVID-19 updates: In an April 30 statement to the Cornell community, Michael Kotlikoff, provost of the university, said that while fall 2020 courses will resume, it is too early to guarantee that students could return to campus and courses could take place in person.
Read more about Cornell University’s coronavirus response here
The University of Southern California
Location: Los Angeles, California
Tuition: $32,892
COVID-19 updates: The University of Southern California has yet to release updates regarding reopening in fall 2020.
Read more about the University of Southern California’s coronavirus response here
The University of Chicago
Location: Chicago, Illinois
Tuition: $34,834
COVID-19 updates: The University of Chicago has not yet released a plan for reopening in the fall.
Read more about the University of Chicago’s coronavirus response here
The University of Notre Dame
Location: Notre Dame, Indiana
Tuition: $27,453
COVID-19 updates: The Observer reported on April 28 that the University of Notre Dame sent an email to faculty stating that it will announce plans for the fall semester by mid-June.
Read more about the University of Notre Dame’s coronavirus response here
The California Institute of Technology
Location: Pasadena, California
Tuition: $24,466
COVID-19 updates: The California Institute of Technology hasn’t released a fall 2020 reopening plan yet.
Read more about CalTech’s coronavirus response here
Dartmouth College
Location: Hanover, New Hampshire
Tuition: $22,303
COVID-19 updates: Dartmouth College Provost Joseph Helble told the Dartmouth that a decision about how to conduct the fall 2020 term will likely be made in June or July.
Read more about Dartmouth’s coronavirus response here
Washington University
Location: Saint Louis, Missouri
Tuition: $27,777
COVID-19 updates: Washington University Chancellor Andrew Martin told the Source that the university will reopen in the fall, but it is still figuring out how.
Read more about Washington University’s coronavirus response here
Pomona College
Location: Claremont, California
Tuition:$18,427
COVID-19 updates: Pomona College President G. Gabrielle Starr told the Los Angeles Times the university is considering delaying the start of the fall semester or switching to partial remote coursework.
Read more about Pomona College’s coronavirus response here
Vanderbilt University
Location: Nashville, Tennessee
Tuition: $23,295
COVID-19 updates: Vanderbilt University Chancellor Susan Wante tweeted on April 21 that decisions for how to reopen in the fall have not been made yet.
Read more about Vanderbilt University’s coronavirus response here
Northwestern University
Location: Evanston, Illinois
Tuition: $26,099
COVID-19 updates: According to the Northwestern University website, a plan for how fall courses will be conducted is not in place yet and fall course registration has been postponed until at least late July.
Read more about Northwestern University’s coronavirus response here
Rice University
Location: Houston, Texas
Tuition: $24,131
COVID-19 updates: Rice University President wrote in a letter to students on May 4 that the university expects to reopen campus in the fall, and it is considering regulations to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including flexible start dates for international students and some remote coursework, Houston Chronicle’s Brittany Britto reported.
Read more about Rice University’s coronavirus response here
The University of Pennsylvania
Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Tuition: $24,539
COVID-19 updates: In a coronavirus update on the University of Pennsylvania website dated April 27, the university said it plans to have a combination of remote and in-person courses in fall 2020.
Read more about the University of Pennsylvania’s coronavirus response here
Columbia University
Location: New York City
Tuition: $22,824
COVID-19 updates: Columbia University President Lee C. Bollinger updated the community on April 23 confirming that the university will reopen in the fall, and details about how will be announced over the next two months.
Read more about Columbia University’s coronavirus response here
Brown University
Location: Providence, Rhode Island
Tuition: $25,651
COVID-19 updates: Brown University President Christina Paxson told the Wall Street Journal that she thinks the university will have in-person classes, but that some students may continue to work remotely anyway.
Read more about Brown University’s coronavirus response here
Duke University
Location: Durham, North Carolina
Tuition: $22,011
COVID-19 updates: Duke University President Vincent Price announced on April 14 that decisions about how to reopen for the fall semester will be finalized in August, Duke Today reported.
Read more about Duke University’s coronavirus response here
Princeton University
Location: Princeton, New Jersey
Tuition: $16,302
COVID-19 updates: Princeton University President Chris Eisgruber told the Princeton community that the university will decide whether classes for fall 2020 will be conducted online or in-person in early July.
Read more about Princeton University’s coronavirus response here
Harvard University
Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts
Tuition: $17,030
COVID-19 updates: Harvard University provost Alan M. Garber told members of the Harvard Community in a letter dated April 27 that the university is committed to reopening in the fall, but that it must prepare to function entirely remotely to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus.
Read more about Harvard University’s coronavirus response here
Yale University
Location: New Haven, Connecticut
Tuition: $18,053
COVID-19 updates: Peter Salovey, president of Yale University told the Yale community in an email on April 21 that the university will announce plans for the fall semester in July, Yale Daily News’s Valerie Pavilonis reported.
Read more about Yale University’s coronavirus response here
Stanford University
Location: Stanford, California
Tuition: $16,562
COVID-19 updates: In a Stanford University faculty senate meeting on April 16, Aron Rodrigue and Stephanie Kalfayan, co-chairs of the Fall Planning Task Force said that a plan for the fall 2020 semester will likely be presented to the president and provost of the university in May, the Stanford Daily’s Michael Espinosa reported.
Read more about Stanford University’s coronavirus response here
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts
Tuition: $22,230
COVID-19 updates: According to several coronavirus updates on the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) website, the college is working on a fall 2020 reopening plan.