POLL: 23% of Americans who owe a rent or a mortgage payment on Friday aren’t sure if they’ll have the money for it

caption In a rapidly gentrifying neighborhood, old signs advertising apartments for rent decorate a lamp post on April 16, 2020 in the Ridgewood neighborhood of Queens, New York. source Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

A new Insider poll found 23% of Americans who owe a rent or a mortgage payment on Friday aren’t sure they’ll be able to pay it.

While 77% of respondents said they were set to make this month’s payment, 12% said they don’t have the money and 10% said they aren’t sure if they’ll have all of it.

The results come as the latest sign of increasing financial concerns from the pandemic, which cities like New York, D.C., and Los Angeles have addressed with policies like moratoriums on evictions, but there’s no such relief at the national level.

Housing data previously found that about a third of renters did not pay rent to their landlord for the month of April.

More than 30 million Americans have filed for unemployment in the last six weeks.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development previously announced on March 18 that it was temporarily suspending evictions and foreclosures for people living on its properties nationwide. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota introduced a bill to suspend rent and mortgage payments through the pandemic, but it’s unlikely to pass in the Senate.

As stay-at-home orders have shuttered nonessential businesses and services for the second rent and mortgage payment date, many Americans are still facing complications receiving federal support.

Though at least 88 million Americans so far received $1,200 stimulus payments, tens of millions more are still waiting for the checks, which won’t even cover the average American’s rent and utilities for one month, according to Motley Fool.

Insider’s Connor Perrett previously reported that just 69% of tenants paid their rent for the month of April by April 5, meaning nearly a third of renters hadn’t paid, according to data from the National Multifamily Housing Council.

In comparison, 82% had paid their monthly rent by April, 5 2019.

SurveyMonkey Audience polls from a national sample balanced by census data of age and gender. Respondents are incentivized to complete surveys through charitable contributions. Generally speaking, digital polling tends to skew toward people with access to the internet. SurveyMonkey Audience doesn’t try to weigh its sample based on race or income. A total of 1,099 respondents were collected April 28-29, 2020, with a margin of error plus or minus 3 percentage points and a 95% confidence level.