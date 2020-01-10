‘How many devices can you use on YouTube TV?’: You can connect up to 3 devices to your subscription at once — here’s how that compares to other streaming services

caption You can have up to six profiles and three devices connected to your YouTube TV account simultaneously. source Shutterstock

A slightly steep monthly price aside, YouTube TV is excellent in many ways – with its vast catalog of classic shows and movies and its access to live television across categories ranging from sports to news and beyond, the platform is diverse in its offerings.

You can connect up to three devices to a YouTube TV subscription at once – here’s how that compares to other streaming services

While at first the fact that you can only stream YouTube TV to three devices simultaneously per account might not seem all that generous, it’s in fact more than you get with most streaming video platforms.

caption YouTube TV can be streamed over a wide variety of platforms, from Roku to Chromecast to many smart TVs. source YouTube

A basic Netflix account, for example, does not allow simultaneous streaming; you are limited to watching content on one device at a time. With a standard Netflix account you can watch on two devices at the same time, and with a premium account, you can watch on four devices at once. (Netflix Premium is only $15.99 per month, so that’s a pretty solid deal, though.)

With Amazon Prime Video, you are also allowed to stream content on three devices at once, but only two of them can watch the same content at the same time.

Hulu allows even fewer devices when it comes to simultaneous streaming. On Hulu, only two devices can stream video at the same time. If you have a Hulu + Live TV subscription, you do have the option to pay an extra $9.99 a month, on top of the basic $54.99 a month for Hulu + Live TV, for the Unlimited Screens Add-On, which allows you to stream on unlimited devices that are connected to your home network and three mobile devices.

If you’re looking for the most bang for your buck, consider the new kid on the block, Disney Plus. For just $6.99 per month, or $69.99 per year, you can get a subscription that allows four devices to simultaneously screen movies and shows from the vast Disney library.

caption Disney Plus allows a generous seven user profiles per account. source Steven John/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: