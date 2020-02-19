You can Skype with up to 50 people at once — here’s how it works

caption Up to 50 people can video or audio chat at once in a group Skype call. source Gil C/Shutterstock

You can Skype with up to 50 people at once in a Skype group video or audio conference.

Before 2019, you could only Skype with up to 25 users, but Skype decided to raise the cap.

You can save your Skype group to later recreate the same call or video session, without having to reassemble the group.

If you need to arrange a video or audio conference call with a group larger than Skype can handle, then you’re probably in some sort of professional setting and you should just ask HR to figure it out.

For most of us, though, Skype will be more than capable of accommodating your group as up to 50 people can Skype together at the same time on a PC or Mac computer.

How Skype conference calls work

The number of people that could participate in an audio or video chat on Skype doubled in 2019, going from 25 to 50 people.

What remained the same, however, is that no matter the number, not all users in a conference call have to be Skype users. The organizer of a Skype conference call can add landlines, cellphones, and other Skype to a group. However, there are additional charges associated with calling someone not on Skype.

caption You need to have funds available on your Skype account in order to add regular phone numbers to your Skype group. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

Once you’ve set up your conference call, you can save the group for future re-use.

How to save a group on Skype

To save a group on a PC, simply click the Group icon in the upper-right corner of your group window. Then, name your group.

On a Mac computer, since you named your group during the creation process, your group will automatically save and appear in your contacts.

