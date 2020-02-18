Up to 3 people can watch Amazon Prime Video at once — here’s how it compares to the competition

Up to three people can watch Amazon Prime Video at once on different devices, as long as you’re streaming three different titles.

On Prime Video, you can’t stream the same title on more than two devices at once.

Unlike rival platforms, Prime Video does not utilize separate profiles for family members.

Here’s a breakdown of what Amazon Prime Video has to offer.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

With countless streaming services available today, it’s hard to know which one provides the best value and features.

Amazon Prime Video is a movie and TV streaming service that – like Amazon Music – is included in your Prime subscription. Whether you pay the full rate or the discounted student rate, the benefits are the same.

With Amazon Prime Video you can stream content on up to three devices, without having to create seperate profiles for each user, so long as you’re watching three different titles. You can’t watch the same title on more than two devices at the same time.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How Amazon Prime compares to other streaming services

While you can use your Amazon Prime account on multiple devices – from a Fire Stick to signing into the app on an iPad – you can only stream on three devices simultaneously.

caption Watching Prime Video on a desktop. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

Unlike competitors, Amazon Prime doesn’t use separate accounts for family members – since it’s all under the Amazon Prime umbrella. You are free to watch the same shows and movies on different devices, but will be greeted with a message if there are too many people streaming on your account at the same time.

caption You’ll need to stop streaming on another device. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

Hulu allows up to two users at a time to stream content, although you can watch on an unlimited number of screens if you spring for the most expensive Live TV package. Meanwhile, Netflix allows for anywhere between one to four viewers, depending on your plan.

The relatively-new Disney Plus service remains the most generous. A $6.99 per month subscription allows for streaming on four devices, with the option to create up to seven different profiles.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: