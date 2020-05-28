‘How many people can watch Disney Plus at once?’: Here’s how many devices can stream simultaneously with one account

caption Whether you’re a room or a continent away, Disney Plus lets one account stream concurrently on multiple devices. source David Peperkamp/Shutterstock

You can watch Disney Plus from up to four separate devices at once.

The number of profiles associated with a single Disney Plus account does not equate to how many people or devices can watch at once.

Disney Plus allows for up to seven profiles to be associated with one account, but the four-device cap remains.

The number of devices that can watch Disney Plus at once is higher than most rival streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and HBO Now.

If you sign up for a Disney Plus account, odds are you’ll be sharing it with other people. Thankfully the Mouse House’s streaming platform allows for several users to watch its library of movies and TVs at once.

Here’s everything you need to know about streaming Disney Plus on more than one device.

Up to four devices can watch Disney Plus at once

Disney Plus allows for up to four separate devices to stream movies and TV shows simultaneously. There are no household or internet network restrictions, which means four devices can stream while under the same roof or spread across the country.

You can currently watch the full Disney Plus library on the mobile app for phones and tablets. Users can also stream movies on the web through a browser, most Smart TVs, gaming consoles like PS4, or through the Disney Plus app on streaming devices like a Roku or Amazon Fire TV Stick.

caption Reaching your limit of four streaming devices on Disney Plus. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

The number of people watching is different than the number of profiles you can have

It’s essential to recognize that the maximum number of profiles Disney Plus allows per single account is higher than the maximum number of devices streaming at once. You can create up to seven different Disney Plus profiles, which all keep track of show progress and downloads for each profile owner separately. This number of profiles is the highest of any streaming service. Disney Plus’s streaming cap also is a frontrunner when compared to its competition.

caption You can create up to seven different profiles on Disney Plus. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

How Disney Plus compares to competitors

Disney Plus’ streaming cap of four devices is higher than nearly all of its rival services. HBO Now and Prime Video allow up to three devices at a time. For streaming staple Netflix, the number of devices depends on what subscription tier you pay for.

caption Stop streaming on another device. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

Netflix’s Basic plan, which costs $8.99 a month, only allows for one device. Meanwhile, the Standard plan for $12.99 allows for two devices, and the Premium tier priced at $15.99 a month will grant you the Disney Plus equivalent of 4 devices.

Hulu works similarly to Netflix. Its two most popular – and most affordable – subscriptions only allow for two devices. If you are willing to spring for a Hulu + Live TV, you can add an unlimited screen option for an additional $9.99 per month.

