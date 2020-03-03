See how the elite Marines who arrive first for a fight train to scale steep cliffs in battle

caption US Marine ascends a rock formation during a night climb source U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin

When Marines encounter steep cliffs on the battlefield, sometimes the only option is up and over.

Insider recently had the chance to observe Marines and their Japanese partners going through assault climbing training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in California during the latest iteration of Iron Fist.

See how the Marines learn to tackle tough terrain in combat.

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif.-The physical geography of a combat zone may be far from ideal, and sometimes, as has been the case in past battles, there is no alternate course of action but to climb steep slopes and cliffs.

During the training, Marines with the 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, a force element that would, in a real-world scenario, go in 48 to 72 hours before an assault to watch and collect information for the follow-on assault, practiced overcoming inconvenient terrain.

Marines have to be able to conquer tough terrain day or night, sometimes while carrying over 100 pounds of gear.

The terrain the Marines and their Japan Self-Defense Ground Force partners climbed in training may not appear overly challenging, but it gets a lot tougher with gear.

“Our rucks vary,” Gunnery Sgt. Edward Bruegman, who was overseeing the training, told Insider, “but, depending on the amount of water, you can have anywhere from a 70- to about a 100-, 120-pound pack depending on your ammunition loadout as well.”

With rucksacks and all the necessary combat equipment, like Kevlar flak and weaponry, “you can’t climb as well,” he said, explaining that “you can’t get your body into tight spots as well.”

During the training Insider observed, Marines climbed without gear just to get basic climbing techniques down before tackling the beachside cliffs with cumbersome equipment.

Marine reconnaissance teams operate in small six-man teams that can easily get in and out of places, but climbing is not a very fast process.

There are a number of different reasons Marines may be required to climb. For example, they may be asked to pull mortars and machine guns up to set up support-by-fire positions for maneuvering elements below.

Or, as the recon teams do, they may be scouting out the enemy’s strength and positions.

The important things, Bruegman said, for Marines to remember when climbing is proper rigging, that the locking carabiner is locked down, and constant communication between the person on the rope and the belay man.

During the climbing training at Camp Pendleton, troops shouted back and forth, but in combat, they have to be more inconspicuous. In addition to radio communication, the Marines may also use hand signals. And, at night, they may use red and green chemlights.

Marine reconnaissance teams, which can play a critical role in route selection for troops that follow, are among the forces that want their activities going unnoticed.

Larger forces can be significantly more complicated.

“I look for the easiest spot to get up,” Bruegman said. “And, I set up a lane there to assist the large masses that’ll go up.”

But there are challenges. “If you’re talking about a hundred guys, they’re going to start eroding all the vegetation, and it gets a lot slipperier,” Bruegman said.

On a slope, the Marines might put anchor points at the top and run a rope with handholds down for troops to pull themselves up. “That way they don’t end up tumbling down the hill,” he explained, adding that multiple lanes would be set up for expediency.

For the really steep cliffs, which are best to bypass if at all possible, the Marines would create some sort of ladder system to better support the movement of a lot of troops up top.

And there is always the risk of coming under enemy fire.

“You’re not going to be fighting on a climb. You’re not fighting from the rope,” Bruegman told Insider, explaining that the aim is not to have troops climbing under fire. “You would want to definitely gain fire superiority and take care of that enemy threat before you start putting guys up on the rope.”

But, in combat, things do not always go according to plan.

In the event that the Marines started taking fire mid-climb, there are emergency action drills. “If you have guys close to the top, you hurry them up and have them begin returning fire,” Bruegman said.

In that situation, the troops at the bottom move to cover rather than continue with the climb.