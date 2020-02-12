Maps reveal where depression, anxiety, and suicide run highest across the US

source Shayanne Gal/Insider

A new report by crisis counseling service Crisis Text Line shows how depression, anxiety, suicide, and self-harm affect all 50 states in America.

Suicide support was most needed in the West. Counselors responding to people in the South dealt most with depression. On the coasts, people text the hotline about anxiety more than anything else.

According to the report, 79.5% of texters are women, 44% define as LGBTQ and 5.5% are Alaskan natives and American Indians.

A data analysis of 129 million messages sent to Crisis Text Line over the course of six years shows which states are most affected by anxiety, depression, self-harm, and suicide.

Counselors for the 24/7 support network field more texts about suicide from people in the Western states of Colorado, Idaho, and Utah than anywhere else. People from the South more often send texts about depression. Anxiety rates are particularly high on the coasts, and in both Dakotas.

Depression rates are high nationwide, but some parts of the country see higher rates of suicide, anxiety and self-harm

North Dakota had the highest rates of texters writing about depression, as well as anxiety and stress. Many southern states, including Arkansas, Mississippi, and Louisiana, had higher rates of depression than other areas.

In 44 states, at least 20% of texters reported feelings of isolation, while Montana saw the highest rate (15%) of texters writing about feelings of self-harm. People on the coasts reported the highest rates of anxiety.

People in mountain states like Idaho, Montana, Utah, and Wyoming, had the highest rates of texters writing in about thoughts of suicide.

In Puerto Rico and Rhode Island, a majority of texters (40%) texted about relationship stress, while Hawaii, California, and New Jersey had the highest rates of texters worried about school stress, with over 30% of texters writing to talk about it.

A high volume of texts come from young people in rural areas with the least access to mental health treatments

“There has been a correlation in rural places with less mental healthcare and increased mental health issues,” said Filbin.

A fifth of Crisis Text Line’s texts come from some of the lowest-income zip codes. One in 10 come from rural American counties in states like Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Virginia, which have the least access to mental health treatments for children. Some 56% of people texting the app said it was their first time trying to get any kind of care.

Most suicides happen without precedent, making it exceedingly hard to prevent.

But, Filbin says, by analyzing Crisis Text Line’s data their team hopes to spot patterns early.

“We can find patterns that allow us to actually detect suicidal risk and try to get ahead of it,” said Filbin. “We can find regional trends that require attention.”

Many texters are women, LGBTQ youth, and people of color

Close to half (44%) of the texters define as LGBTQ, which should not come as a surprise, according to Filbin. Data from the US Office of Disease Prevention show LGBTQ youth in the US are two to three times more likely to attempt suicide than teens who identify as heterosexual.

The suicide rate for children has been dropping, but LGBT youth still have higher rates of suicidal ideation or attempts than heterosexual children.

Though a majority of texters are white (69.5%), a significant proportion are Hispanic (19%) and African American (13%) – groups that are less likely to have good access to mental health care. One survey showed 48% of whites received mental health services, compared to 31% of Black and Hispanic people. Barriers to care include mental illness stigma in minority populations, distrust in the healthcare system, and lack of cultural competent doctors.

Although Alaska natives and American Indians together represent about 1.7% of the US population, on Crisis Text Line they represent 5.5% of the total texters. Filbin says there are two key factors here: “One, that they’re one of the highest risk populations [for mental health conditions], and two, that access to services for them is largely unavailable.”

The vast majority of texts – 79.5% – come from women, who tend to be more proactive about seeking support than men, said Ashley Womble, head of communications for Crisis Text Line. “The data shows that women tend to be more likely to reach out for support across the board, especially when it comes to mental health support, even though we know that men are more likely to have a suicide attempt.”

