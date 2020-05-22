‘How much does LastPass cost?’: Here’s what you’ll pay to use the encrypted password manager

caption The LastPass password management tool has a free version, but costs and additional features vary for other personal and professional plans. source Sharaf Maksumov/Shutterstock

The cost to use LastPass for personal accounts ranges from free to $4 a month based on the features you select and the number of users on your plan.

LastPass will cost you nothing when only using the password management system to safely store your account passwords for Facebook, Amazon, and more on your computer or mobile device.

LastPass Premium costs $3 a month and comes with the password management system and 1 GB of file storage, while the Family Plan offers Premium Plan benefits and more for up to 6 users at $4 a month.

LastPass offers four business plan tiers that cost between $3 to $8 a month per user.

The cost of LastPass, a password management and security tool with local-only encryption and multifactor authentication capabilities, varies depending on the kind of protection you’re looking for.

If you easily forget your retail, social, or even utility and banking account passwords, and want to ensure your private information doesn’t end up in the wrong hands, the free version of LastPass for computers and mobile devices is your best bet. But if you’re looking to manage multiple password vaults or desire some additional protected file storage, the Premium and Family plans may be the better option for you. LastPass also has several business plans available depending on the size of your company and your needs.

Here’s a breakdown of the platform’s various price points.

How much LastPass costs by subscription plan

LastPass offers three plans to non-business entities: Free, premium, and family.

A free plan is a good option for those who only want password management across their devices. With this choice, LastPass stores your passwords in an encrypted digital vault locally, which means your data is kept secret even from LastPass. You can use the PMS to store everything from insurance cards to bank account numbers to Wi-Fi passwords, along with your most important account logins.

The premium plan costs $3 per month and is billed annually at $36. This tier tacks on 1 GB of encrypted file storage to the password management, along with emergency access, the ability to share your vaulted content with more than one person, and priority tech support.

The most dynamic and highest-priced tier is the family plan. At $4 per month, which comes out to $48 billed annually, this plan gives users everything included with the premium tier times six. Up to six people can hold accounts on the LastPass Family plan, in addition to encrypted file storage, and access to a family dashboard with the ability to group and share items in folders.

LastPass Business plans range from $3 to $8 per user monthly, with four available options: Teams, Enterprise, MFA, and Identity. Teams is suitable for businesses with 50 or fewer employees and only costs $4 per user monthly. In contrast, the $6 a month per user Enterprise plan offers services to an unlimited number of employees. The MFA plan provides an intuitive multifactor passwordless experience for $3 a user each month. Meanwhile, the Identity tier combines both the multifactor authentication and Enterprise plans for $8 per user a month.

