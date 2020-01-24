Here’s how much it’ll cost you to make a trip to the Super Bowl in Miami

caption Pat Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, and Jimmy Garoppolo, the San Francisco 49ers quarterback. source Joe Robbins/Getty Images; Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs will meet at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on February 2 for this year’s Super Bowl.

Historically, tickets to the event have a daunting price tag – and this year is no exception.

The starting last-minute ticket price starts at $4,000 and that doesn’t include extras like flights, accommodation, and parties.

If you don’t want to stay home and watch the broadcast in sharp 4K for the first time, just know that Super Bowl tickets don’t come cheap. Here’s a look at what the experience of a lifetime will cost you.

If you chose the most economical flight for the weekend, the most affordable lodging, the cheapest ticket to the game, and the most low-key party option, the endeavor would still amount to a minimum of $6,000 per person. Yes, that’s right: $6,000. Keep reading for a closer look at that breakdown.

How much do tickets to Super Bowl 2020 cost?

Tickets directly from the NFL start at $4,000, not including fees – and that’s about as cheap as they can currently be found.

Ticketmaster, the official ticket partner of the NFL, has tickets to the game starting at $4,345, not including fees. The average ticket price on Ticketmaster sits around $9,900 per seat, not including fees.

StubHub, a popular resale site, has tickets to the game starting at $4,585, including fees. The average ticket price on StubHub sits around $13,800 per seat, including fees.

Tickets on SeatGeek, another popular resale site, has tickets to the game starting at $4,629 including fees. The average ticket price on SeatGeek sits around $8,800, including fees.

How much does a box at the Super Bowl cost?

In case a regular ticket doesn’t suit your fancy, there’s the option of paying for a box at the Super Bowl.

Suitehop, a luxury suite rental marketplace, has a 24-person private suite available for $421,064, including fees, as well as a sideline view 20-person private suite for $805,000, including fees, food, and drink.

Suite Experience Group, another suite rental site, has several 20-person private suites available, including food and drink packages. Those experiences range in price from $385,000 to $770,000.

How much do Super Bowl parties cost?

From parties at the hottest clubs in Miami to beach fests hosted by famous athletes, there are plenty of events beyond the big game during Super Bowl week.

Legendary NBA star-turned-investor-and-DJ Shaquille O’Neal will host an event called Shaq’s Fun House, which is being billed as “part festival, part carnival,” on Friday, January 31. General admission tickets for the event start at $350, while VIP tickets start at $1,099. The night will feature a six-hour open bar and performances by Pitbull, Diddy, Tiesto, and Diplo.

On Saturday, February 1, Rob Gronkowski, the recently retired NFL star, will host a daytime party on Miami Beach called Gronk Beach with an open bar and performances by Flo Rida, Kaskade, and Rick Ross. Tickets for the event start at $399.

The night before the Super Bowl, Sports Illustrated will host a party at the iconic Fontainebleau hotel. Tickets for the event start at $650. The night will feature bottle service and performances by Marshmello, the Black Eyed Peas, and Da Baby.

Other events include Saturday night concerts by Lady Gaga (tickets starting at $375) and Maroon 5 (tickets starting $75), among others.

How much does a flight to the Super Bowl cost?

On top of securing tickets to the game and its related parties, transportation to Miami is important. The bulk of recent Super Bowl ticket purchases are being made in Kansas City, according to Seat Geek, and understandably so.

Baseline prices for flights from Kansas City to Miami are as follows:

Prices for Friday to Monday round-trip flights from Kansas City to Miami on United start at $463.

Prices for Friday to Monday round-trip flights from Kansas City to Miami on Delta start at $813.

Prices for Friday to Monday round-trip flights from Kansas City to Miami on American start at $795.

If coming from California, airline ticket prices are expected to be a bit higher:

Prices for Friday to Monday round-trip flights from San Francisco to Miami on United start at $588.

Prices for Friday to Monday round-trip flights from San Francisco to Miami on Delta start at $984.

Prices Friday to Monday round-trip flights from San Francisco to Miami on American start at $932.

How much do hotels in Miami during the Super Bowl cost?

Staying in Miami is just as important as getting there. In some instances, you can bundle your game ticket purchase with a hotel stay. There are also Super Bowl rates at certain NFL-partnered hotels.