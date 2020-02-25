Here’s how much 2-day shipping without Prime costs on Amazon — and why it’s worth signing up for a membership

source Amazon

The convenience of shopping for anything you want online and having your order delivered right to your door means it’s very likely you haven’t stepped foot in a retail store in a long time.

Fast shipping is the not-so-secret secret to Amazon’s success, and for Prime members, they love the site even more because the fast shipping is also free. Prime members have their pick of a variety of free shipping options when they shop on Amazon:

Free Two-Day Shipping: on eligible items to addresses in the contiguous U.S.

on eligible items to addresses in the contiguous U.S. Free Same-Day Delivery: in eligible zip codes.

in eligible zip codes. Prime Now: free two-hour delivery on thousands of items.

free two-hour delivery on thousands of items. Free Release-Date Delivery: on eligible pre-order items delivered on their release date to zip codes within the continental U.S.

on eligible pre-order items delivered on their release date to zip codes within the continental U.S. Free No-Rush Shipping: can take up to six business days, but gives instant discounts or rewards for future purchases.

I personally never understood how helpful these options were until I finally got a Prime membership and experienced them for myself. I’ve been able to get cheap textbooks for class so I didn’t immediately fall behind on the syllabus, send gifts to friends and family on important dates and holidays, and re-stock on home essentials upon realizing I just used the last roll of toilet paper – all in an impressively short period of time.

Free, fast shipping is just one reason why I’ve kept my Prime membership. I’ve admittedly forgotten that it can be less-than-fun to spend more than I’d like in order to reach an order minimum or to add an extra $5 to $10 to my bill.

Non-Prime members have to order at least $25 of eligible items to get free shipping, and they’re not guaranteed to receive their order within two days. Order less than $25 and an additional fee, which depends on the shipment weight and selected shipping speed, will be tacked on.

If you want same-day delivery, you could pay up to $9.98 per item, whereas for Prime members same-day delivery is free for orders over $35 and up to $5.99 per item for orders under $35.

It’s not the end of the world to wait a few extra days for your order or to pay the occasional additional fee, but life is also that much easier when you don’t have to do either. And since a Prime membership is much more than free, fast shipping, you’d get to enjoy many other benefits that make the membership more than worth its price.

To try out Prime commitment-free, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here and take advantage of free two-day and same-day shipping.

Check out all of our Amazon Prime Day 2020 coverage: