9 mind-blowing facts that show just how much more money Taylor Swift makes than other celebrities

caption Taylor Swift is the world’s highest-paid musician and celebrity. source Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Taylor Swift makes the big bucks.

At 14 years old, Swift was the youngest songwriter to ever sign with Sony. She now has 10 Grammys on her shelf, several tours under her belt, and an endless list of chart-topping songs and albums. The pop singer has earned a record-winning 29 AMAs throughout her 15-year career, making her the artist with the most AMA wins ever.

She consistently ranks as one of the highest-paid celebrities in the world. Swift, who has an estimated net worth of $360 million, brought in nearly $200 million in 2019 thanks to a new record deal and the end of a record-breaking tour. That made her the highest-paid celebrity of the year.

She likes to spend her earnings by building a sprawling real-estate portfolio and donating to causes she supports and people in need.

Here are nine facts that show just how much more money Swift makes than other celebrities.

1. Taylor Swift was the highest-paid musician in the world as of 2019, raking in $185 million.

source REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

She surpassed the next highest-paid musician, Kanye West, by $35 million.

2. She also dominates in earnings outside her music — Swift was the world’s highest-paid celebrity in 2019 too.

source Andrew H. Walker/Getty

Swift’s earnings have grown due to a new record deal, endorsements, and the end of her most recent tour, according to Forbes.

3. She even earned more than the world’s youngest self-made billionaire, Kylie Jenner.

source Erik Voake/Getty Images for Adidas

Jenner earned $170 million – $15 million less than Swift – in 2019, according to Forbes.

4. Swift’s $150 million earnings are quadruple the 2019 earnings of the last person on Forbes’ highest-paid celebrities list — legendary music icon Celine Dion.

source Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In 2019, Dion earned $37.5 million.

5. Even Beyoncé, who has a comparable fan base to Swift, didn’t pull in half of Swift’s paycheck that year.

source Kevin Winter/Getty

Beyoncé earned $81 million in 2019, according to Forbes.

6. Swift’s Reputation tour is the highest-grossing tour in US history, grossing over $266 million on more than 2 million ticket sales.

source Jun Sato/TAS18/Getty Images

That’s more than each of the net worths of five women on Forbes’ richest self-made women list, which Swift also has a place on. Those women are Marcia Paige, Suzy Batiz, Reese Witherspoon, Angela Ahrendts, and Serena Williams.

Swift’s first five shows alone earned $54 million in sales – that’s $10.8 million per show.

7. Swift is also the first female artist to have six different albums sell over 500,000 copies in a single week.

source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Swift broke this record in 2019 when her latest album, “Lover,” sold 679,000 copies in its first week. It was the largest sales week for any album by any artist since Swift released “Reputation” in 2017.

Assuming a 20% royalty rate minus producers’ fees for all sales, Billboard estimated in 2014 that Swift earns $12.99 per album, according to Variety. Based on “Lover” album sales, that translates to $8.8 million earnings, just in the album’s first week.

Using that same $12.99 per album earnings estimates, Swift has earned, at minimum, over $38 million just from selling at least 500,000 albums within their launch week six different times. And of course, each album sold copies well beyond the first week of release – in 2018, Billboard reported that Swift’s 2017 album “Reputation” had become the only album released within the prior two years to reach the 2 million sold threshold in the United States.

8. Swift currently owns over $81 million worth of real estate — that’s more than what other musicians, Drake and Rihanna, each earned in 2019.

caption Taylor Swift’s Nashville house. source Google Maps

Drake and Rihanna earned $75 million and $62 million respectively.

Swift owns seven homes across four different states.

9. Rumor has it Swift has insured her legs for a reported $40 million. That’s more than Lady Gaga’s 2019 paycheck.

source Kevin Mazur/Getty

Lady Gaga earned $39.5 million in 2019, per Forbes.

“If something was to happen to her legs, Swift wouldn’t be able to give her signature stage performances,” a source told Grazia.