The coronavirus pandemic is transforming how employers, real-estate services providers, and landlords are thinking about the office.

Architects are already laying out the floorplans of the near-future. And companies are rethinking how much office space they really need.

Many experts see the very concept of the office transforming from a place you go every day to more of a hub for high-stakes meetings and collaborative work.

Business Insider has talked with dozens of experts to learn what offices will look like when you go back to work, and what it will take to return to normal.

The coronavirus pandemic is proving to be a huge catalyst that’s transforming how employers, real-estate services providers, and landlords are thinking about the office.

Top architects are already laying out the floorplans of the near-future, while companies that have been forced to go remote are rethinking how much office space they really need.

Many experts see the very concept of the office transforming from a place you go every day to more of a hub for high-stakes meetings and collaborative work.

Meanwhile, the remainder of your workweek will likely be spent in a dispersed network of sites that could include your own home. Technology as well as safety-focused upgrades will be key to making this new ecosystem work.

Business Insider has talked with dozens of experts to learn what offices will look like when you go back, and what it will take to return to normal. Here’s everything you need to know.

Rethinking communal space

source Gensler

Even before the coronavirus, the world’s largest architecture firm was sounding the alarm on the looming challenges with the increasingly common open-floor plan in offices. Now, organizations are looking to revamp designs to encourage employees to eventually return to the office.

Potential changes ahead include health checkpoints in reception areas and the greater use of ventilation methods to allow for more outside air, according to Gensler co-CEOs Andy Cohen and Diane Hoskins.

The pros and cons of temperature-taking

source REUTERS/Jorge Silva

As reopening the workplace draws nearer, major landlords are split on what type of screening protocols they will use to help prevent a resurgence of the coronavirus. Popularized in Asia, temperature-taking has become a common screening method that some landlords say they will impose on workers and visitors as they enter office buildings.

But checking for fever brings up privacy, logistical, and liability issues that have made some major owners wary. Landlords say that a lack of protocols from government has created confusion around the issue.

The timeline for getting back to the office

The return to the office will likely be marked by two waves: before a vaccine, and after a vaccine. In the short term, offices will feel emptier than before as people return in shifts to workplaces with more private spaces, cubicles separated by plastic guards, and hallways signposted for one-way traffic.

In the long term, the office might convert into the social backbone of a company while focused individual work will take place remotely.

Reimagining how people work

source Minta Kay; Clelia Warburg Peters; Peter Miscovich; Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Business Insider’s Dan Geiger spoke with experts from JLL, Goodwin Procter, and Warburg Realty about the future of real estate. The three agreed the crisis has forced everyone from corporate execs to bosses of smaller businesses to rethink how they use offices.

Companies are considering a more distributed form of working, with traditional offices sharing space with virtual reality technology, a range of coworking centers, remote work, and even hotels as potential places where work can be done. Meanwhile, landlords are considering whether investing in tech that promotes public health could add value to their buildings.

Companies think twice about new leases

caption A demonstrator from the Occupy movement stands in an empty unfinished office in the recently occupied building owned by banking giant UBS, in the City of London. source Reuters/Luke MacGregor

Major office tenants have begun to rethink big leasing decisions costing tens of millions of dollars as the coronavirus crisis has threatened to bring on a recession and casts uncertainty over the future of the office space. Raymond James Financial, Freshly and other major tenants have put big leasing decisions on hold.

And Manhattan’s once-booming office leasing market has already begun to dip amid the crisis and as tenants increasingly grow hesitant to sign deals.

Overhauling workplace continuity and contingency planning

source Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Three factors make this crisis unlike any other, even compared to era-defining moments like 9/11: the disease has no geographical center, so there’s no way to move operations away from it; it is transmitted between people, so work has to be done remotely; and it is not a singular event, but instead a global pandemic.

Workplace continuity plans need to be able to run for much longer than they may have been previously designed to. If transmission of the virus slows but does not stop, businesses could find a middle ground between full density and remote work by clustering employees in different, geographically scattered locations. The longer-term response is also fertile ground for the development and adoption of technology.

What the future holds for flex space

source Regus

Millions of workers suddenly forced out of the office are discovering that they can work from home – and in some cases that they want to work from anywhere but home. Employers making real-estate decisions are weighing how to safely bring their employees back, and, bigger picture, exactly how and where they’ll have offices in the coming months and years.

Before the pandemic, flexible-office companies like WeWork made up a growing sliver of real estate – 2.3% of leasable space in the US as of the first quarter of 2020 – and the sector has grown an average of 23% per year since 2010. Now, insiders predict a short-term pinch for the industry, as employees fear returning to dense floors and some of the small businesses that relied on these spaces cut headcount.

