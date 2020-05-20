All the surreal ways beaches and parks could change after coronavirus so you can enjoy the outdoors and still keep your distance from strangers

- source
(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
- Authorities and architects have come up with innovative ways for people to enjoy the outdoors while social distancing this summer.
- New York’s Domino Park painted circles on the lawn to separate sunbathers, while architects in Vienna proposed building a maze of hedges to create walking paths in the Austrian capital.
- Although the risk of contracting the novel coronavirus is lower outdoors than indoors, authorities still recommend that people avoid gathering to slow the virus’ spread.
A mix of “quarantine fatigue” and restlessness from months indoors and rising temperatures have made it difficult to keep people from gathering outside. Domino Park in Brooklyn, New York was no exception.
The park eventually painted “social distancing circles” on its turf in May to keep groups of people away from each other.
The circles act like human parking spots, allowing people to enjoy the sunshine and the park’s view of the Manhattan skyline while remaining in their allotted circle and away from other groups.
Police officers roamed the park to enforce social distancing guidelines and pass out masks.
This park visitor brought their own goggle, gloves, and a gas mask.
Architects in Austria are considering taking a more hands-on approach to separate park goers, using three-foot-wide hedges.
Vienna-based architecture studio Precht proposed making a maze out of the hedges arranged in a way that families could walk through one at a time. Each path would take about 20 minutes to walk.
A gate at the entrance to each path will indicate if it is occupied or not.
Renderings show that the park, which would be called “Parc de la Distance,” would be shaped like a fingerprint. Although there are currently no plans to start construction, the designers have chosen an empty lot in Vienna.
Italian designer Umberto Menasci thinks plexiglass boxes might be the answer to preventing crowding on beaches. These boxes on the sand would allow families to soak up the sun without spreading germs.
In Menasci’s concept, called “Safe Beach,” resorts would take reservations for their plexiglass cubes to prevent crowding at its socially-distanced beach area.
The cubes have an open-air top to allow for a breeze and a special door for employees of Safe Beach’s restaurant to drop off food orders.
The design includes buoys that remind people how far to stay away from one another while swimming.
A beachfront restaurant in Ocean City, Maryland is using what it calls “bumper tables” to keep outdoor diners apart.
Starting Saturday, diners at Fish Tales stood in the center of circular tables rimmed with rubber that allow them to roam freely while staying six feet apart.
Designed by Baltimore-based Revolution Events, the tables are a way to customers to enjoys cold beers and ocean breezes together, all while staying safe and providing a glimpse of what outdoor socializing could look like during the coronavirus pandemic.
