All the surreal ways beaches and parks could change after coronavirus so you can enjoy the outdoors and still keep your distance from strangers

By
Taylor Nicole Rogers, Business Insider US
-

New Yorkers in social distancing circles in Domino Park in Brooklyn, New York.

New Yorkers in social distancing circles in Domino Park in Brooklyn, New York.
(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

A mix of “quarantine fatigue” and restlessness from months indoors and rising temperatures have made it difficult to keep people from gathering outside. Domino Park in Brooklyn, New York was no exception.

New Yorkers at Domino Park on Saturday, April 25, 2020, before the human parking spots were created.
Ben Goggin/Insider Inc.

The park eventually painted “social distancing circles” on its turf in May to keep groups of people away from each other.

People practice social distancing in Domino Park in Williamsburg during the coronavirus pandemic on May 17, 2020, in New York City.
(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

The circles act like human parking spots, allowing people to enjoy the sunshine and the park’s view of the Manhattan skyline while remaining in their allotted circle and away from other groups.

A member of the NYPD monitors New Yorkers social distancing in Domino Park.
REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

Police officers roamed the park to enforce social distancing guidelines and pass out masks.

A police officer patroling Domino Park.
(Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

This park visitor brought their own goggle, gloves, and a gas mask.

A New York dons protective gear in Domino Park.
(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Architects in Austria are considering taking a more hands-on approach to separate park goers, using three-foot-wide hedges.

A rendering of the hedges inside a park designed for social distancing in Vienna.
Courtesy Precht

Vienna-based architecture studio Precht proposed making a maze out of the hedges arranged in a way that families could walk through one at a time. Each path would take about 20 minutes to walk.

Multiple families could walk through Parc de la Distance at the same time without ever coming into contact with one another.
Courtesy Precht

A gate at the entrance to each path will indicate if it is occupied or not.

A rendering of the hedges.
Courtesy Precht

Renderings show that the park, which would be called “Parc de la Distance,” would be shaped like a fingerprint. Although there are currently no plans to start construction, the designers have chosen an empty lot in Vienna.

A rendering shows what an aerial view of Parc de la Distance could look like.
Courtesy Precht

Italian designer Umberto Menasci thinks plexiglass boxes might be the answer to preventing crowding on beaches. These boxes on the sand would allow families to soak up the sun without spreading germs.

Each group would have its own plexiglass cube in the sand.
Umberto Menasci

In Menasci’s concept, called “Safe Beach,” resorts would take reservations for their plexiglass cubes to prevent crowding at its socially-distanced beach area.

“Safe Beach” is comprised of an open-air reception area, glass beach cubes, and swimming buoys.
Umberto Menasci

The cubes have an open-air top to allow for a breeze and a special door for employees of Safe Beach’s restaurant to drop off food orders.

A rendering of Umberto Menasci’s “Safe Beach” shows beachgoers lounging in a plexiglass cube.
Umberto Menasci

The design includes buoys that remind people how far to stay away from one another while swimming.

A rendering of Safe Beach’s swimming area.
Umberto Menasci

A beachfront restaurant in Ocean City, Maryland is using what it calls “bumper tables” to keep outdoor diners apart.

DCM Communications/Instagram

Starting Saturday, diners at Fish Tales stood in the center of circular tables rimmed with rubber that allow them to roam freely while staying six feet apart.

reveventpro/Instagram

Designed by Baltimore-based Revolution Events, the tables are a way to customers to enjoys cold beers and ocean breezes together, all while staying safe and providing a glimpse of what outdoor socializing could look like during the coronavirus pandemic.

The creative tables earned Fish Tales praise from other small business owners.
odysseawatersports/Instagram

