When Prince Harry met Meghan — and the stories of how other royal couples first met

caption Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were reportedly first introduced by a friend. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The couples that make up Britain’s royal family are undoubtedly some of the most talked-about people in the world.

That being said, some of their relationships started in rather ordinary ways.

For example, Kate Middleton met Prince William at a dorm party during their freshman year of college in 2001.

Meghan Markle has said that she was first introduced to Prince Harry in 2016 by a friend.

While many weddings of British royal family members tend to be extravagant affairs watched by millions of people from around the world, the ways that some royal couples met are surprisingly relatable – whether it was being introduced by a friend, or knowing the future romantic partner through family acquaintances.

From Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip to Princess Beatrice and her Italian royal fiancé, Edoardo “Edo” Mapelli Mozzi, here’s how some of UK’s most iconic royal couples first met.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met in London in July 2016.

caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games 2017 in Toronto, one of their first official public appearance together. source REUTERS/Mark Blinch

In a cover story interview with Vanity Fair published in October 2017, Meghan Markle said that she met Prince Harry in London through friends.

It was first reported that they were dating around October 2016.

In the Vanity Fair interview, Markle said: “We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people’s perception.”

One of the pair’s first public outings was the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, which took place that September.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding took place on May 19, 2018, at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Meghan Markle wore a long-sleeve, custom-made gown designed by Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy.

Her silk veil was 5 meters (over 16 feet) long, and she wore her hair in a bun with a diamond tiara that was once Queen Mary’s.

Prince Harry and Markle gave birth to their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, about a year after their wedding – on May 6, 2019.

Lately, the couple is most well-known for their decision to step back from their duties as senior members of the royal family. Starting April 1, they’ll be giving up their official royal “HRH” titles and will split their time between North America and the UK, and they’ll no longer formally represent the Queen.

Prince William and Kate Middleton apparently met in 2001, at a party in their freshman dorm at the University of St. Andrews.

Kate Middleton reportedly curtsied to Prince William and later spilled a drink on herself when they met at the dorm party.

“I actually went bright red when I met you and scuttled off feeling very shy about meeting you,” Middleton said in the couple’s first public interview after their engagement in 2010.

The couple dated for a few years and later split up in 2007, which they talked about in their engagement interview.

“We both were very young, it was at university, we were sort of both finding ourselves as such and being different characters and stuff, it was very much trying to find our own way and we were growing up, and so it was just sort of a bit of space and a bit of things like that and it worked out for the better,” Prince William said.

They got engaged in 2010 and married on April 29, 2011.

caption Prince William and Kate Middleton at their wedding. source Getty/Chris Jackson

About 10 years after they first met as freshmen at university, the couple married at Westminster Abbey in London.

Kate Middleton’s now-famous Alexander McQueen dress had ornate floral sleeves, and her Cartier Halo Tiara from 1936 was borrowed from Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge now have three kids: Prince George, who’s 6; Princess Charlotte, who’s 4; and Prince Louis, who turns 2 in April 2020.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip first met in 1934.

Queen Elizabeth II (then Princess Elizabeth) was just 8 years old when she first met Prince Philip at the wedding of Prince George, Duke of Kent, and Marina of Greece and Denmark in 1934.

They engaged nearly 13 years later, on July 9, 1947, when the Queen was 21 and Prince Philip was 26.

They got married on November 20, 1947, at Westminster Abbey.

caption At the time, Queen Elizabeth II was still Princess Elizabeth. source Keystone/Getty Images

Following their wedding, Queen Elizabeth II – then Princess Elizabeth – and Prince Philip lived in Malta, where the prince was stationed with the Royal Navy.

They had Prince Charles, their first son, in 1949, and later had Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward.

The Queen and Prince Philip have been married for almost 73 years in 2020.

They celebrated their platinum anniversary in 2017, marking 70 years together. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip have eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles met in 1977.

According to Town & Country magazine, Prince Charles was at the Spencer family’s home during a grouse hunt in November 1977. He was a guest of Diana’s older sister, Sarah, who he dated for a short time.

At the time, Diana was 16 years old, and she apparently had eyes for Prince Charles ever since they met. His relationship with her older sister didn’t end up working out, but when Diana was 18, she and Prince Charles starting dating, as she described in audio used in the documentary, “Diana: In Her Own Words.”

“He wasn’t consistent with his courting abilities,” Princess Diana said in the tape featured in the documentary. “He’d ring me every day for a week, then wouldn’t speak to me for three weeks. Very odd. I thought, ‘Fine. Well, he knows where I am if he wants me.’ The thrill when he used to ring up was so immense and intense. It would drive the other three girls in my flat crazy.”

Princess Diana and Prince Charles saw each other just 13 times before getting engaged in 1981. They got married later that year.

The couple was said to see each other in person just 13 times before getting engaged, which Princess Diana spoke about in audio from “Diana: In Her Own Words.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ wedding was held on July 29, 1981, and they later had two kids together: Prince William and Prince Harry.

Diana and Charles’ marriage, which was largely documented in the media and by paparazzi, is regarded as one of the more controversial, drama-filled royal marriages.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles divorced in 1996 upon request from the Queen following Lady Di’s famous interview for the BBC’s Panorama, where she said that “there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded,” – referring to Prince Charles’ relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles.

Princess Diana was tragically killed in a car crash in 1997 along with her then-boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, following her divorce with Prince Charles.

Following the death of Princess Diana, Prince Charles eventually married Camilla Parker-Bowles in 2005.

Prince Charles reportedly dated Camilla Parker-Bowles since his marriage with Princess Diana ended. They have been said to have known each other since the 1970s.

The couple announced their engagement on February 10, 2005, and were married in a civil ceremony in April of the same year at Windsor Guildhall.

The Queen gifted Camilla the title of the Duchess of Cornwall, and someday, when Prince Charles becomes King, Camilla will be known as Princess Consort, not Queen Camilla.

Prince Edward, the uncle of Queen Elizabeth II, met American divorcée and his future wife, Wallis Simpson, at a party in 1931.

Prince Edward first met Wallis Simpson in 1931 at the home of Lady Furness, who was rumored to be a mistress of the prince.

Simpson was married at the time to Ernest Simpson. The Simpsons attended the party on a whim after another couple got sick and couldn’t attend Lady Furness’ party.

Prince Edward later wrote about his first encounter with Simpson in “A King’s Story,” his 1951 autobiography, saying that he didn’t think he made a stunning first impression on his future wife.

Simpson and Prince Edward met again at an event at Buckingham Palace following their first encounter, and they were rumored to have a relationship ever since.

Edward became king in January 1936, but during his reign, he longed to marry Wallis Simpson, who divorced her husband that October. It was, at the time, not allowed for a royal figure to marry someone who was divorced.

King Edward VIII voluntarily gave up his title so he could marry Wallis Simpson. They married in June 1937 in a quiet ceremony.

“I have found it impossible to carry the heavy burden of responsibility and to discharge my duties as King as I would wish to do without the help and support of the woman I love,” Edward said on the British airwaves on December 11, 1936.

The couple got married in June 1937 and remained together until Edward died in 1972.

Princess Eugenie met her husband Jack Brooksbank in 2010 at a Swiss ski resort frequented by royals.

caption Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. source Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Qatar Goodwood Festival

Princess Eugenie, the younger daughter of Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, first met Jack Brooksbank in 2010 at Verbier, a famous Swiss ski resort frequented by members of the royal family, according to Town & Country magazine.

They were said to start dating in 2011.

Brooksbank is said to be a distant British royal relative and skipped attending college to start managing a variety of businesses, including hotels and beverage brands. He is an ambassador for the tequila brand co-founded by George Clooney, Casamigos.

Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie were married on October 12, 2018.

caption Princess Eugenie wore a tiara borrowed from Queen Elizabeth, just like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. source Leon Neal/Getty Images

“Granny, yes she knew right at the beginning,” Princess Eugenie said in a video of her grandmother, the Queen, knowing about her engagement in May 2018. “She was one of the very few people at the beginning … she was very happy, as was my grandfather.”

“She was incredibly happy and wished us well,” Brooksbank said of the Queen’s blessing for his marriage to Princess Eugenie.

Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie had the second royal wedding to happen in 2018. It followed the May ceremony of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie’s first cousin.

Both weddings were held in the same place: St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Since Princess Eugenie and her sister, Princess Beatrice, aren’t considered “working royals” like their cousins Prince Harry and Prince William, they have less royal rules to abide by in general, and for ceremonies like weddings.

Princess Beatrice, the older sister of Princess Eugenie, and her fiancé, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, have reportedly been family friends for years.

caption Princess Beatrice and “Edo” Mozzi. source David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Edoardo “Edo” Mapelli Mozzi, a property developer and member of the Italian royal family, and Princess Beatrice announced their engagement in September 2019.

Mozzi is said to be a close friend of Princess Beatrice’s family, People and Town & Country magazine report. Princess Beatrice and Mozzi made their relationship public in March 2018 at an event at the National Portrait Gallery.

Mozzi and Princess Beatrice are set to be married in May 2020 in a ceremony that may be much more private than that of other royal weddings.

caption Princess Beatrice and “Edo” Mozzi. source Princess Eugenie

Princess Beatrice will be marrying into an Italian royal family and will become a countess, or Italian “Contessa” and “Nobile Donna” upon tying the knot with Mozzi – not a Duchess, like Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.

Their 2020 ceremony will differ from some of the big royal weddings of the past decade, including that of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

Princess Beatrice and Mozzi’s wedding will be privately funded, which Buckingham Palace confirmed to Insider reporter Mikhaila Friel. There are also no plans for the BBC or ITV to produce live broadcasts of the wedding.