Prince William and Kate Middleton, and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are among the royal couples set to celebrate Valentine’s Day this Friday.

While the couples’ lives are on display for the world, they often keep their relationships private.

However, over the years they have revealed clues about how they like to spend the special day – for example, Meghan Markle likes to write handwritten love notes.

Here’s how the royal family celebrate Valentine’s Day.

The younger generation of the royal family are all loved up, with Princess Beatrice being the latest of the Queen’s grandchildren to get engaged last year.

The royal couples, including Kate Middleton and Prince William, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are set to celebrate Valentine’s Day on Friday, February 14.

Although the royals don’t tend to speak about their personal lives, they have made an exception to this rule in the past. Here’s everything we know about how they like to spend the most romantic day of the year.

Meghan Markle will likely send Prince Harry a handwritten love letter

Markle once wrote about her preference for more thoughtful Valentine’s gifts in a blog post for her former lifestyle website, The Tig.

“But delusions of Francophile grandeur aside, Valentine’s Day is special wherever you happen to find yourself. And in terms of gifts, be it breakfast in bed, a sweet love note, or a single flower, it really is the thought that counts,” she wrote.

“If given the option between fingers to keyboard, or pen to paper, I will always choose the latter,” she added.

Considering the fact that the duchess is a skilled calligraphist (she used to teach it professionally before becoming famous) a love letter from her would certainly be special.

Princess Eugenie will also likely send a love note to Jack Brooksbank, but in a more public way

Last year, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank marked their first Valentine’s Day as husband and wife, after tying the knot in October 2018.

To mark the occasion, Eugenie shared a picture from their wedding day on Instagram, with the simple caption: “Happy Valentine’s Day.”

Although that particular caption was short, Eugenie hasn’t been shy about romantic tributes to Brooksbank in the past.

For his birthday in May last year, she wrote a personal message – also on Instagram – where she called him her “one and only.”

“Happy Birthday to you, my one and only Jack. You are one of a kind and totally extraordinary,” she wrote.

“Nine birthdays and counting … to quote you from a few months ago ‘you light up my life.'”

The message was accompanied by a candid selfie, something that’s quite rare for royals to share on social media. This year, it’s likely we’ll see another photo or written tribute from the pair.

As future King and Queen consort, Prince William and Kate Middleton often spend Valentine’s Day apart

Last year, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent it apart, as William was visiting the Future Men charity to discuss the ups and downs of fatherhood.

Middleton, meanwhile, reportedly spent the day with her youngest son, Prince Louis, and she was even spotted out at Kensington Gardens with him, according to Hello! Magazine.

This wasn’t unusual for the couple. Middleton spent her first Valentine’s Day as a married woman in Liverpool back in 2012.

She carried out a day of engagements while William was on a six-week tour of the Falklands, according to The Telegraph.

However, there are no announced engagements for the couple this Valentine’s Day, so this year could mark a change to their usually busy schedule.

