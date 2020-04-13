Zoom, TikTok dances, and sourdough bread: How coronavirus self-isolation has changed American society in just a few weeks

- source
- TikTok
- On March 19, California became the first US state to issue a stay-at-home order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
- Since then, 42 states have issued stay-at-home orders, affecting an estimated 95% of Americans.
- Social distancing has radically changed many Americans’ everyday lives: how they spend their time, how they spend their money, and how they connect with people.
- Between at-home baking and joining TikTok, here are some of the ways staying at home has changed American society in just a few weeks.
THEN: US residents took 1.9 billion leisure trips in 2019.
NOW: An estimated 95% of Americans have been ordered by state and local governments to stay home and practice social distancing.
- source
- Google Arts & Culture
THEN: TikTok users were predominantly Gen Z and young millennials, with 42% falling between ages 18-24 and 27% falling between 13-17.
@jalaiahharmon
Like we hit the lottery ™%s @addisonre @charlidamelio
NOW: 6.2 million people in the US downloaded the video sharing app in the first three weeks of March, up 27% from February. Move over Gen Z: Gen X and baby boomers can do those TikTok dances now, too.
@jackblack
Quarantine Dance ##reallifeathome##distancedance##happyathome##boredathome @taylor
THEN: Teachers watched over America's 56.6 million students for most of the week.
NOW: Faced with school closures, parents across the US are homeschooling and supervising remote learning.
Been homeschooling a 6-year old and 8-year old for one hour and 11 minutes. Teachers deserve to make a billion dollars a year. Or a week.
— shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) March 16, 2020
THEN: Video conferencing app Zoom reported 10 million daily users in December 2019.
NOW: 200 million people are using Zoom daily to connect with coworkers, family members, and friends — with varying degrees of success.
Finally found the perfect background for my zoom meetings pic.twitter.com/G6VBnZVkYN
— Raya (@RobDa64) March 26, 2020
I yam potato boss. You should see me in a crown, right @billieeilish? I yam glad this is making folks laugh at this time. Please stay planted at home and safe! For more needed laughs, follow my favorite comedian @cristela9 . Potate out. #HASHtag #PotatoBoss https://t.co/OxpidZc921
— LizetOcampo (@mlizetocampo) March 31, 2020
THEN: 7% of the US workforce had the option to work from home on a regular basis.
NOW: So many people are working from home that major US fashion brands are marketing "Work From Home (WFH)" wear.
THEN: Children crashing their father's live BBC broadcast interview in 2017 made headlines around the world.
NOW: TV personalities like Jimmy Fallon have made their kids part of the show while filming from home.
THEN: Home baking has declined in popularity since the 1960s as more and more households choose to dine out.
NOW: Shots of homemade banana bread and sourdough are flooding Instagram. Yeast sales increased 457% year over year the week of March 28, according to market research firm Nielsen, and Google searches for "bread" hit an all-time high this past week.
