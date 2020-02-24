How to accept a Spotify Family Plan invite, and share premium access with your entire household

caption You’ll have to confirm your location before you can accept a Spotify Family invite. source kikovic/Shutterstock

Before you can accept a Spotify Family invite, you’ll need to make sure that you’re either at the address that the owner of the account has set as “Home,” or at least know the address.

Once you’re in the right location, you just need to click or tap a link to accept a Spotify Family Plan invitation.

Spotify Premium is popular for a number of reasons: it’s inexpensive, doesn’t include ads, offers a wide variety of music, and more.

However, at $9.99 a month for a single Premium account, it can be costly for an entire household to join on separate accounts. That’s why Spotify also offers a Family Plan, which gives Premium access to up to six accounts for a discounted $14.99 a month.

With a Family Plan, members of the same household can enjoy the same Spotify Premium benefits without having to pay for multiple subscriptions.

The person in your household who pays for the Spotify Premium Family Plan will need to invite you to join their “Family” before you can reap the benefits of the Premium subscription. You won’t be able to use the Premium subscription until you accept the invite.

Here’s how to accept it, and what you’ll need to do once you do. This can be done on your desktop computer or mobile device.

How to accept a Spotify Family invite

In order to accept an invite to Spotify Premium Family, one of the members of your household needs to be subscribed to Spotify Premium Family in the first place.

In addition, the owner of the account needs to set an address for their account before others will be allowed to join. This can be done from their account page on the official Spotify website.

Once they set their address and send you an invitation:

1. When you receive the invitation to join someone’s Premium Family, click or tap on the link they’ve sent you.

caption A Family Plan link can be sent as an email, text message, and more. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

2. On the next screen, click or tap on “Accept invite.”

3. If you haven’t yet logged into Spotify, enter your login info and click or tap “Log in.” If you don’t have a Spotify account, click or tap “Sign up for Spotify” and fill out the corresponding information.

4. Once you’ve logged into Spotify, you’ll need to verify that you live at the address on the account. Confirm your home address by clicking or tapping “Confirm Location” or “Enter address manually.”

“Confirm Location” will use your device’s location services to confirm your address; so you should use this if you’re physically located at the right address. “Enter address manually” will require you to manually input your address so that it matches with that of the Spotify Premium Family account’s owner.



caption You can let Spotify find your location automatically, or enter it in manually. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

5. Once your address has been found and verified, click or tap “Confirm.” If the address isn’t quite right, click or tap “Edit” to change the address.

If you entered the correct address and made sure that it matches your current location, you will have successfully accepted your Spotify Premium Family invite.

Now you can utilize all of the benefits that come with Spotify Premium, plus a few extras, like mixes tailored to your family’s tastes.

