How to add a business on Yelp if you’re a business owner or just a Yelp user

You can add a business on Yelp using either your computer or mobile device.

You don’t have to be a business owner to add a business on Yelp – users can create listings for businesses currently not on Yelp.

It usually takes two days or less for a business listing to be approved by Yelp admin.

Yelp, the online business directory, is dedicated primarily to user-based content, meaning users create reviews for businesses by posting pictures, videos, comments, ratings and checking in to local businesses.

You can also add a business on Yelp that might not be listed already, regardless of whether or not you’re the owner of said business.

So, if you stumbled upon a new Yoga studio and realized it wasn’t on Yelp, or you realized your favorite mom and pop diner isn’t listed on the platform, you can create a listing for a business in just a few minutes.

Here’s how to add a business on Yelp.

How to add a business on Yelp if you’re a business owner

1. Power on your computer, and head to Yelp for Business Owners.

2. Perform a search to see if your business is already listed on Yelp. If not, click “Add your business to Yelp.”

3. Enter your business information on the next page. You will need to confirm your email address to finish your submission.

caption Fill in the information relevant to the business before clicking “Add Business.” source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

4. Click “Add Business.”

How to add a business on Yelp if you’re just a Yelp user

1. Log into Yelp and navigate to the “Add a Business” button at the bottom of the screen.

caption Click “Add a Business” to create a Yelp listing for a business not currently found on Yelp. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

2. After clicking “Add a Business,” fill out the information for the business, including name, address, and telephone number. Then scroll down to the bottom of the page and click “Add Business.”

After you click “Add Business,” Yelp will then review the business listing to make sure that there is not a duplicate listing already on the platform. The expected amount of time for a business listing to go live varies, although it should take two days or less.

How to add a business on Yelp if you’re just a Yelp user, using an iPhone or iPad

1. Open the Yelp app and log in if you haven’t already.

2. Tap the “More” tab at the bottom-right of the screen.

caption Tap “More.” source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

3. Scroll down to the “More” section and tap “Add a Business.”

caption Tap “Add a Business.” source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

4. Select whether you’re a customer or work at the business.

caption Select what kind of user you are. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

5. Fill out the form on the next page with the business’ information.

6. When finished, tap “Add.”

caption Tap “Add.” source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

How to add a business on Yelp if you’re just a Yelp user, using an Android

1. Open the Yelp app and log in if you haven’t already.

2. From the Yelp app homepage, tap the settings icon.

3. Tap “Add Business.”

4. Fill out the form on the next page with the business’ information.

5. Tap “Send” to finish the business listing.

