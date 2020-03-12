How to add a life event on Facebook and edit the ones you’ve already created

- source
Congratulations! You’ve just hit a major milestone – started a new job, moved, gotten married, had a baby, or something else entirely – and now you want to share your happy moment with everyone you know. One way to do this is to add it as a life event on Facebook.
Facebook life events allow people to know what’s happening to you quickly, without you having to write a post about it. You’ve probably seen them before – the most common ones out there are when people start new relationships, get engaged or married, or get new jobs.
Usually these life events are created automatically when you change a portion of your Facebook profile. However, if you want to create a life event manually – or alter the details of an existing one, there’s a way to do that, too.
Here’s how.
How to add a life event on Facebook
1. Go to your Facebook profile page.
2. Above where it says “What’s on your mind,” on the right, click “Life Event.”
- source
- Melanie Weir/Business Insider
3. Choose the most fitting category, or select “Create Your Own.”
- source
- Melanie Weir/Business Insider
4. Fill in the information as desired: Title, date, description, location, and any photos you may want to add or people you may want to tag. When you are satisfied, click “Share” at the bottom.
- source
- Melanie Weir/Business Insider
How to edit a life event you’ve already added on Facebook
1. From your Facebook profile page, under your cover photo, click “About.”
- source
- Melanie Weir/Business Insider
2. On the left hand sidebar, click “Life Events” at the bottom.
3. Find the life event you want to edit and click on it.
- source
- Melanie Weir/Business Insider
4. In the top right corner of the life event pop-up box, click the three dots.
5. In the drop-down menu, click “Edit Life Event” – or, if you simply want to delete it, click “Delete Life Event.”
- source
- Melanie Weir/Business Insider
6. If you chose edit, alter the details of the event as you please, then click “Save.”
