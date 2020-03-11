How to easily add a page on Google Docs on a computer or mobile device

caption It’s easy to add a page on Google Docs on desktop or mobile. source Shutterstock

You can easily add a page in Google Docs without hitting enter a million times.

Using the Insert Page Break function allows you to better organize your work by letting you add pages in just a few steps, from either a computer or mobile device.

If you’re writing something on Google Docs, be it a book, a play, an essay, a report, or anything else, the formatting can be as important as the writing itself.

One important part of that formatting is the spacing between your words. Sectioning off writing can make it easier to read and digest, and help people more fully understand the scope and impact of what you’re saying. One way to help facilitate that understanding in your formatting is by adding page breaks.

Adding a page to your work is simple, and can help to convey the end of one topic or idea and the beginning of another. You’ve probably seen page breaks in chapter books all your life.

If you’re wondering how to add a page in Google Docs easily, here’s how to do it.

How to add a page in Google Docs on a computer

1. Place your cursor right before the place where you want the break to appear.

2. From the top toolbar of the document, click the “Insert” button.

caption Click “Insert.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

3. Find and hover over the option for “Break.”

4. From the top of the sidebar list, click “Page break.”

caption Click “Break” then “Page break.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

How to add a page in Google Docs on a mobile device

1. On the document you wish to edit, tap the little pencil icon in the lower left corner.

caption Tap the pencil icon. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

2. Place your cursor right before the place where you want the break to appear.

3. Tap the “+” button at the top of the screen.

caption Tap the “+” at the top of the screen. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

4. In the Insert menu that pops up, scroll down and tap “Page break.”

caption Tap “Page break.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

