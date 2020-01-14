How to add icons to your desktop on a Windows 10 PC to easily access the system folders or apps you use regularly

By
Melanie Weir, Business Insider US
-

You can add icons to your desktop to create a shortcut to certain apps and folders.

caption
You can add icons to your desktop to create a shortcut to certain apps and folders.
source
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Your Windows computer has a certain set of integral files built-in to it, such as the Computer, User Files, Network, Recycle Bin, and Control Panel folders.

Now, you can get to any of these folders at any time by looking them up in the Windows Start Menu, or by typing their name into the search bar. However, if you find yourself using one or more of them frequently, you may find it easier to simply add it to your desktop instead.

Adding these shortcuts to your desktop will allow you to click on them to open them in one step, as well as click and drag other files to them to easily keep your desktop organized.

Here’s how to add icons to your desktop on your Windows 10 computer.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

Windows 10 (From $139.99 at Best Buy)

Lenovo IdeaPad 130 (From $299.99 at Best Buy)

How to add icons to your desktop on your Windows 10 computer

1. Open the Start menu by clicking the Windows icon at the bottom-left of your screen.

2. Select the Settings button, the gear icon above the power button.

Open the Start menu and click

caption
Open the Start menu and click “Settings.”
source
Melanie Weir/Business Insider

3. In the Settings menu, click “Personalization,” the icon at the top-left depicting an image of a desktop computer and a paintbrush.

Click

caption
Click “Personalization.”
source
Melanie Weir/Business Insider

4. From the menu on the left hand side, select “Themes.”

5. Under “Related Settings” on the right hand side, click “Desktop icon settings.”

Go to

caption
Go to “Themes” and select “Desktop icon settings.”
source
Melanie Weir/Business Insider

6. In the pop-up menu, choose the icons that you want to appear on your desktop from the checklist, then click “Apply.”

7. After the process is complete, click “OK.”

Choose the icons that you want on your desktop, then click

caption
Choose the icons that you want on your desktop, then click “Apply” and “OK.”
source
Melanie Weir/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: