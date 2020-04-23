How to add a LastPass extension to your Chrome browser to manage your passwords easily

caption You can add the LastPass extension to Chrome to help you manage the series of account passwords you have. source Jeramey Lende/Shutterstock

You can quickly and easily add LastPass to your Chrome browser as an extension via the Chrome Web Store.

There are also LastPass extensions for other browsers, such as Safari and Firefox.

With all of the sites and accounts you own, having a password management system is almost a necessity for some. If you have a LastPass account, there is one way to make the system even more convenient: Installing the site’s extension to your browser.

The LastPass Chrome browser extension allows users to easily save and access their passwords for various sites. And there are also extensions for other browsers, including Firefox and Safari and Internet Explorer.

For those who are interested, here’s how to add LastPass to Chrome.

How to add LastPass to Chrome

This should only take a minute or so to do:

1. Go to the Chrome Web Store.

2. Search “LastPass” in the search box.

caption Search “LastPass” in the search bar. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Select “LastPass: Free Password Manager.”

4. Click “Add to Chrome.”

caption Click “Add to Chrome.” source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

5. Click “Add extension” in the pop-up confirmation window – you should get a confirmation message once it’s been installed.

caption Click “Add extension.” source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

You’d then be directed to log into your LastPass account by clicking the LastPass extension logo (which appears as “…|”) in the top toolbar of Chrome.

Once logged in, you can use the extension as usual, saving and accessing your various passwords for more convenient use of your LastPass account.

