How to add LastPass to your Safari browser’s toolbar to better manage your login information

caption You can add LastPass to your Safari toolbar by enabling it in your Mac’s Extensions settings. source Shutterstock

You can easily add LastPass to your Safari toolbar to manage myriad login information with one master password.

Note that you’ll have to download LastPass through the company’s website, as the LastPass version available in the Mac’s App Store won’t allow you to add LastPass to the Safari toolbar.

Using lots of passwords is a necessary evil when it comes to your online security hygiene.

Fortunately, free programs such as LastPass provide crucial assistance: The password manager creates encrypted passwords for any login credentials you choose to add. You’ll only have to recall your LastPass master password.

Best of all, Safari users can add LastPass to their Mac toolbar when browsing, with the LastPass toolbar extension for Safari. Here’s how to add LastPass to the Safari toolbar.

How to add LastPass to your Safari toolbar

1. Open Safari on your computer and Navigate to the LassPass downloads page at lastpass.com/misc_download2.php. (Note that the version of LastPass downloaded from Mac’s App Store won’t allow you to add LastPass to the Safari toolbar.)

2. LastPass will automatically detect that you’re using a Mac. Find LastPass for Safari and click “Download.”

caption The LastPass version available in Mac’s App Store is a “Legacy Version” of the LastPass Safari extension, and won’t allow you to add LastPass to the Safari toolbar. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

3. Open the application downloader. It will be called LastPass.dmg.

4. Drag LastPass into the Applications folder.

caption It’s a short trip for the drag and drop to the applications folder. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

5. Click “Replace” if your Mac prompts you that a version of LastPass already exists.

caption Clicking “Replace” will ensure you’re downloading the most up-to-date version of LastPass. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

6. Open LastPass when the download is complete and sign in.

caption The LastPass Mac app, which you can use whether or not Safari is running. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

7. Open Safari, and in the topline menu bar in your Mac tap Safari (next to the Apple symbol), and then select “Preferences.”

8. Enable LastPass permissions in your Mac’s Extensions settings, if they haven’t been already.

caption All your Safari extensions permissions are managed here. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

You’re all set! Now when you browse Safari you can access LassPass with one click on the ellipsis icon, to the left of the address bar.

