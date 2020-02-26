How to add Pandora to Alexa on your Amazon Echo speaker

- source
- Shutterstock
- You can add Pandora to Alexa on your Amazon Echo smart speaker and use it as the speaker’s primary music streaming service.
- The default source of tunes on your Amazon Echo is Amazon Music, so when you ask Alexa to play a song or playlist it will usually come from Amazon Music.
- Even if you don’t change the primary music streaming service on your Echo, you can still play content from Pandora by adding “on Pandora” at the end of your voice command.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Pandora is a favorite music service for millions of people thanks to how customizable it is as an online radio service.
You can easily create playlists, listen to curated stations, browse by genre or decade, or even by mood on Pandora (with the right paid subscription).
When you pair this customizable service with the ease of voice commands on your Amazon Echo, you get a winning combination.
So here’s how to add Pandora to your Alexa speaker, and make it your Echo’s default music service.
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
Amazon Echo (From $99.99 at Amazon)
iPhone 11 (From $699.99 at Best Buy)
iPad (From $329.99 at Best Buy)
Samsung Galaxy S10 (From $899.99 at Best Buy)
How to add Pandora to your Alexa Amazon Echo speaker using an iOS device
1. Open the Pandora app on your iPhone or iPad and tap the Profile icon in the bottom-right corner.
2. Tap the gear icon at top-right to open the Settings menu.
- source
- Steven John/Business Insider
3. Tap “Link with Alexa” and then tap “Start Linking.”
4. If prompted, log into your Amazon account and then give Pandora permission to link to Alexa. Then tap “Finish Set Up.”
- source
- Steven John/Business Insider
5. Now go into Settings in the Alexa app and under “Music & Podcasts,” change both your “MUSIC” and “ARTISTS AND GENRE STATIONS” defaults to Pandora.
- source
- Steven John/Business Insider
How to add Pandora to your Alexa Amazon Echo speaker using an Android device
1. Open Pandora on your Android device.
2. Tap the Profile icon and then the gear icon to open your Settings menu.
3. Tap “Alexa,” and then “Link with Alexa.”
4. Log into your Amazon account, and then tap “Set Pandora as Default” and then “Default Settings.”
5. In the Alexa app, change both your “MUSIC” and “ARTISTS AND GENRE STATIONS” defaults to Pandora.
Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:
-
How to connect your Spotify account to Alexa on your Amazon smart speaker
-
How to connect Alexa to a Roku device, so you can control your Roku with voice commands
-
‘Does Alexa work with a Samsung Galaxy S10?’: Yes, it does – here’s how to make Alexa your new digital assistant
-
‘Can Alexa play YouTube?’: Not directly – here’s how to play YouTube on an Alexa-enabled speaker with a Bluetooth-paired device
-
How to make Alexa work on your iPhone, and use it with or without an Amazon Echo