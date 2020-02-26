How to add Pandora to Alexa on your Amazon Echo speaker

caption You can make Pandora the default streaming service on your Alexa speaker. source Shutterstock

You can add Pandora to Alexa on your Amazon Echo smart speaker and use it as the speaker’s primary music streaming service.

The default source of tunes on your Amazon Echo is Amazon Music, so when you ask Alexa to play a song or playlist it will usually come from Amazon Music.

Even if you don’t change the primary music streaming service on your Echo, you can still play content from Pandora by adding “on Pandora” at the end of your voice command.

Pandora is a favorite music service for millions of people thanks to how customizable it is as an online radio service.

You can easily create playlists, listen to curated stations, browse by genre or decade, or even by mood on Pandora (with the right paid subscription).

When you pair this customizable service with the ease of voice commands on your Amazon Echo, you get a winning combination.

So here’s how to add Pandora to your Alexa speaker, and make it your Echo’s default music service.

How to add Pandora to your Alexa Amazon Echo speaker using an iOS device

1. Open the Pandora app on your iPhone or iPad and tap the Profile icon in the bottom-right corner.

2. Tap the gear icon at top-right to open the Settings menu.

caption You should have both the Pandora and Alexa apps on your phone or tablet before you begin connecting Pandora to Alexa. source Steven John/Business Insider

3. Tap “Link with Alexa” and then tap “Start Linking.”

4. If prompted, log into your Amazon account and then give Pandora permission to link to Alexa. Then tap “Finish Set Up.”

caption You’ll need to “Allow” a connection to Pandora. source Steven John/Business Insider

5. Now go into Settings in the Alexa app and under “Music & Podcasts,” change both your “MUSIC” and “ARTISTS AND GENRE STATIONS” defaults to Pandora.

caption Change your defaults to Pandora. source Steven John/Business Insider

How to add Pandora to your Alexa Amazon Echo speaker using an Android device

1. Open Pandora on your Android device.

2. Tap the Profile icon and then the gear icon to open your Settings menu.

3. Tap “Alexa,” and then “Link with Alexa.”

4. Log into your Amazon account, and then tap “Set Pandora as Default” and then “Default Settings.”

5. In the Alexa app, change both your “MUSIC” and “ARTISTS AND GENRE STATIONS” defaults to Pandora.

