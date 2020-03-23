How to add people on Discord by sending them an invitation link

- source
- Shutterstock
- You can easily add people on a Discord server by sending them a link to join.
- You may wish to set the invite link to never expire; otherwise, the link would automatically expire in 24 hours under the default setting.
Building out a Discord server means inviting people to join the conversation. If you’ve just created a server, or you want to extend an invite to new friends, you will need to get the invite link so people can be added to the server.
Here’s how to add people on Discord.
How to add people on Discord on a computer
1. Open Discord and go into the server to which you want to add users.
2. Click the server name to open the drop-down menu.
3. Select “Invite People.”
- source
- Devon Delfino/Business Insider
4. Copy the link and send it to those who you would like to invite to join the server.
- source
- Devon Delfino/Business Insider
If you aren’t sure if the recipient will be able to get to the link within 24 hours, be sure to also check the box that says “Set this link to never expire” at the bottom so that the link won’t expire.
How to add people on Discord on a mobile device
1. Open the Discord app on your phone and navigate to the desired server by selecting it in the sidebar.
2. Tap “Invite Members.”
- source
- Devon Delfino/Business Insider
3. If desired, click the gear icon next to the link and change the default settings and select “Create Link.”
- source
- Devon Delfino/Business Insider
4. Tap “Share Link” to choose a mobile sharing option or copy and paste the link as depicted below.
- source
- Devon Delfino/Business Insider
