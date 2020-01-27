How to add photos to your Google review to better illustrate your experience at a business

caption You can easily add photos to your Google reviews on a computer. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

You can add photos to a Google review to illustrate your experience at a specific business.

Here’s how to add photos to your Google review using a computer.

Aside from being one of the most popular search engines, Google also allows users to list businesses located near you and even leave reviews for those businesses.

You can share your experiences, both good and bad, on Google reviews, and you can even add photos to provide better imagery from your experience at a specific establishment.

Additionally, you can share photos of the interior or exterior of the business to give users a better idea of what a specific business may look like if they are searching for a distinct building.

Whether you want to share a picture of your box of donuts or snap a pic of your new nails, here’s how to add photos to your Google review.

How to add photos to a Google review

1. Open Google Maps in your preferred browser on your PC or Mac computer and search for the business that you want to write a review for.

2. Once you find the business you’re looking for, click on it in the left sidebar.

3. In the left sidebar scroll and click “Write a review.”

caption Find a business you visited and then click “Write a review” to begin writing a Google review. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

4. Once you’ve written your review and chosen a rating, click the camera icon underneath the text box.

caption Click the camera icon to add photos. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

5. From the tabs at the top of the window, select where you’d like to upload your images from. Once you’ve chosen all of your photos, click the blue “Select” button at the bottom-left corner.

caption Select where to upload images from. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

6. Click the blue “Post” button at the bottom-right of the window to post your review.

caption Click “Post.” source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

