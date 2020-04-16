How to add skills on your LinkedIn profile in 4 steps to showcase your specializations

caption It’s easy to add skills on your LinkedIn profile to make yourself stand out. source PK Studio/Shutterstock

You can easily add skills on LinkedIn to allow colleagues and potential employers to see your specializations.

Your LinkedIn connections can endorse you on a specific skill you list, serving as a recommendation and confirmation for your skill sets.

You can remove the skills you add to your LinkedIn profile at any time.

If you use LinkedIn to keep in touch with colleagues or to look for jobs, you’re likely familiar with the Skills portion of your profile. This allows you to showcase the tasks and fields you specialize in, which your contacts can then validate, further highlighting your qualifications.

It’s a section that only takes a few moments to fill out but can work wonders in making you stand out against other applicants in your industry.

You can add up to 50 skills on your LinkedIn profile, all of which your network can endorse you for with a few simple clicks. If you want to boost your relevance in a given area, here’s how to add skills to your profile as well as how to remove ones that are no longer applicable.

Here’s how you can add skills on LinkedIn to increase your chances of getting your dream job.

How to add skills on LinkedIn

1. Visit LinkedIn on a Mac or PC and log into your account.

2. Click on “Me” in the toolbar running across the top of your screen, then click “View profile.”

caption Click “View profile.” source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

3. On your profile page, click “Add profile section” and select “Skills” from the dropdown options.

caption Click “Skills” from the dropdown menu. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

4. From the window that appears, begin by typing the name of the skill in the box provided and click on the relevant skill when it pops up. It will then be added to your profile automatically.

caption Choose skills that fit your professional profile. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

Note that when skills are added to your profile, you can add more at any time by following steps 1 through 3 above and then clicking the (+) button that appears next to “Skills” in the “Add profile section” menu.

caption Click “Save” once you’ve completed adding your skills. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

To remove skills, simply scroll down to the “Skills & Endorsements” section on your profile page and click the Edit icon, which looks like a small pencil, to launch a pop-up window. Locate the skill you want to remove from your LinkedIn profile and click on the X that appears next to that skill to remove it. When finished, click “Save.”

