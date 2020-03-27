How to add new skills to your Alexa-enabled device in 3 different ways

caption You can teach Alexa new skills in three ways. source Shutterstock

You can add skills to Alexa using the Alexa mobile app, the Amazon site on your computer, or even by voice command to the Alexa-enabled device.

Alexa can be taught skills like controlling the lights in your home to playing a certain genre of music to playing a game, and more.

Alexa can learn thousands of different skills that can customize your use of a device, leading to more efficiency, accuracy, and enjoyment.

What would happen if you said to your Amazon Echo: “Alexa, open the ‘Wait Wait Quiz’!” Why, you’d hear the voice of NPR’s legendary Bill Curtis introducing the weekly quiz based off, wait wait… don’t tell me, the beloved weekly news game show heard on radio stations (and podcasts) across the country.

That is, that’s what would happen if you’d added the “Wait Wait Quiz” skill to Alexa.

From checking the drive time to your office to lowering the smart light bulbs in your bedroom or playing your favorite song or podcast, there are thousands upon thousands of “skills” you can add to your Alexa-enabled devices, like the Amazon Echo, creating a user experience customized just for you.

Alexa skills are not only convenient and fun, but also quite easy to add.

Here are the three ways to add skills to Alexa.

How to add skills to Alexa using your computer

1. Sign into your Amazon account and navigate to the Alexa Skills page on your Mac or PC.

2. Search for a skill using the search bar at the top of your screen, browse the editor’s picks, or search via category in the left hand column.

caption You can use the Amazon search bar to look for skills or browse through categories on the left hand column of the screen. source Steven John/Business Insider

3. Click on the skill you want to add, then click the button that says “Enable” on the next page.

How to add skills to Alexa using your mobile device

1. Open the Alexa app on your iPhone or Android and tap the menu icon at the top-left.

caption Open the top menu. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

2. Tap “Skills & Games” in the menu.

caption Select “Skills & Games.” source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

3. Tap the magnifying glass icon to search for the skill you want.

caption Browse or search for the skill you want to add. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

4. Select the skill, then tap “ENABLE TO USE.”

caption Tap the blue enable button. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

How to add skills to Alexa using your Amazon Echo

While near your Amazon Echo, say “Alexa, enable…” and then state the name of the skill to be added. Like “Alexa, enable the ‘Wait Wait Quiz.'”

