How to add Spotify music to your Instagram story in 5 simple steps

- It’s easy to add Spotify music to your Instagram story, though doing so requires access to both apps.
- In the Spotify mobile app, choose to share your music and then select Instagram Stories. This will open the social media app and allow you to make adjustments to your story before posting.
- Sharing on Instagram allows your followers to see what you are listening to, and provides a direct link back to the Spotify app for others to find the song.
Even if your friends don’t use Spotify, they can still see what you’re listening to if you share your favorite songs on Instagram.
Spotify teamed up with the social media app in 2018, making for a seamless integration. Thanks to this update, you no longer have to screenshot the song you like to share it. Instead, you can post a stylized preview of the song, which also provides a direct link back to Spotify for others to easily find the song.
To do so, you’ll first have to share the song on the Spotify app and select Instagram from the list of sharing options. This will bring you to the social media app, where you can tweak your story before making it public to all of your followers or just to close friends.
Here’s how to do it.
How to add Spotify music to your Instagram story
1. Open the Spotify app on your phone or tablet. Once you’re listening to a song you’d like to share, tap the three dots found in the upper right hand corner of the screen.
2. Tap “Share.”
3. Select “Instagram Stories” from the list of sharing options.
4. This will open the Instagram app and automatically populate the song icon and link in a new story post. You can make adjustments to your story – such as adding text or stickers – before posting. Once you finish editing your post, tap “Send to” at the bottom of the screen.
5. Tap “Share” next to “Your Story” to share the song.
