How to add Zoom to your Google Calendar by installing an add-on

caption You can add Zoom to Google Calendar to keep track of your upcoming video conferences. source dennizn / Shutterstock.com

You can easily add Zoom to your Google Calendar by installing an add-on from the G Suite Marketplace.

The process is similar for both G Suite administrators and those who have a personal Google account.

Here’s what you’ll need to do to add Zoom to your Google Calendar.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

For those who use video-based meetings frequently for work, having a built-in option for scheduling those kinds of meetings is essential.

If you opt for Zoom as your video-conference platform, and you use Google Calendar, you can easily accomplish this task by installing an add-on from the G Suite Marketplace.

That way, you’d be able to simply select “Zoom Meeting” within your Google Calendar event, and thereby generate a link to join it, so everyone gets there on time.

Here’s how to add Zoom to your Google Calendar.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to add Zoom to Google Calendar for G Suite Accounts

1. Log into your G Suite admin account.

2. Go to the G Suite Marketplace and search for, and select, the “Zoom for G Suite” add-on.

caption Select the “Zoom for GSuite” add-on. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Select “Install” and then “Continue.”

caption Install add-on. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Accept the terms of service.

5. Go to https://admin.google.com.

How to add Zoom to Google Calendar for personal accounts

Individual users, rather than G Suite administrators, can easily add Zoom to their Google Calendars using essentially the same process as listed above. However, there is a slightly simpler way, too.

1. Log into your Google account.

2. Go to calendar.google.com.

3. Click the gear icon, located toward the top-right corner of the screen, then select “Get add-ons.”

caption Select “Get add-ons” from the dropdown menu. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Search for “Zoom” and then select “Zoom for GSuite.”

caption Select “Zoom for G Suite.” source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

5. Select “Install” and then “Continue.”

caption Click “Continue.” source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

6. Select the correct Google account.

caption Select the account you want to use. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

7. Review the permissions and terms of service, then click “Allow.”

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: