How to allow people to share your post on Facebook without changing your account settings

caption You can easily allow people to share your post on Facebook on a computer or mobile device. source Shutterstock

You can allow people to share your post on Facebook without changing the privacy settings on your actual account.

You can do this by changing the privacy settings on the post itself.

If you have an important message you want to get out, or want to share something you created with the world, sharing your post on Facebook would be an effective way to do so.

If you’re the type of person who often makes long, informative posts on Facebook, you’ve probably gotten the request, “Can you make this shareable?,” a few times before.

Facebook’s sharing feature is a great way to allow folks to spread posts, in their entirety, from the original source, instead of just reposting.

People share posts for all kinds of reasons: Maybe it contains an encouraging message, or gives information about a serious issue that many people are unaware of. Maybe it talks about an event that’s going on, or asks people for help with a GoFundMe for a good cause. No matter what the reason or what the post, allowing people to share them always works the same way.

Here’s how to allow people to share your post on Facebook.

How to allow people to share your post on Facebook on a computer

1. Find the post you want to make shareable and click the three dots in the upper right corner.

2. In the little pop up menu, click “Edit Post.”

caption Click the three dots and then “Edit Post.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

3. At the bottom of the post pop-up, next to the “Save” button, click the drop-down menu to bring up the post’s privacy settings.

4. From the menu, select “Public,” then click Save.

caption Click “Public.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

How to allow people to share your post on Facebook on a mobile device

1. Find the post you want to make shareable and tap the three dots in the upper right corner.

caption Find the post, then tap the three dots in the corner. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

2. In the pop-up menu, tap “Edit Privacy.”

caption Tap “Edit Privacy.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

3. In the “Privacy” menu, tap the checkbox next to “Public,” then tap “Done” in the upper right corner of the screen.

caption Tap “Public”, then tap “Done.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

