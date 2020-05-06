How to answer, end, and make a call with your AirPods

caption It’s easy to answer and make calls with your AirPods. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

To answer a call with your AirPods, you’ll need to use the touch sensors on either earbud.

The 2nd Generation AirPods and AirPods Pro only require one tap or press to answer a call, while the original 1st Generation AirPods need two taps.

When the call is over, you’ll use the same tap function to end the call.

You can also use the Siri feature on AirPods to make calls.

When Apple describes their AirPods as “true wireless,” they mean that. You can adjust the volume, stop and start music, and even answer calls just by touching the buds in your ears.

However, the exact way you answer calls with your AirPods differs depending on what version you have. As of this writing, there are three different kinds of AirPods on the market, and they all have their own capabilities.

Here’s what you need to know.

How to answer, end, and make a call with AirPods

If you have a pair of AirPods Pro, squeeze the force sensor on either earbud’s stem to answer a call. When you’re ready to hang up, squeeze the force sensor again. When you’re receiving a call, you can also quickly squeeze the stem twice to decline the call.

caption The force sensor is the small indent on either stem. source Apple

With the 2nd Generation AirPods, you’ll need to tap the side of either AirPod. Do it again to end the call.

If you’re using the 1st Generation AirPods, tap the side of either AirPod twice. Tap twice again to end the call.

That said, you don’t have to be content just answering calls – you can use your AirPods to make calls as well.

If you have the AirPods Pro or 2nd Generation AirPods, say “Hey Siri,” wait for Siri’s activation chime, then announce your call: “Call William.”

With the 1st Generation AirPods, double-tap either earbud, wait for Siri’s activation chime, and then announce your call.

