How to archive a Facebook group you’re no longer actively using in 4 simple steps

You can easily archive a Facebook group with a few clicks if you’re the admin of the group.

Archiving a Facebook group is a good option if you want the group to remain inactive, while keeping all the posts and members intact for anyone to read.

As the admin, you can also reactivate the Facebook group anytime if you wish.

Are you the admin of a Facebook group that’s no longer in active use? If you want the page to stay the way it is and don’t want to delete it entirely, the other option you have is to archive it.

When you archive a Facebook group, new members can’t be added, and current members can’t make new posts or comment on old ones: They can only view what’s already there. If you’re in a group where the posting now is no longer relevant to the original purpose, archiving the Facebook group is a good option. As the admin, you can also un-archive the Facebook group at any time.

Here’s how to archive a Facebook group on your Mac or PC.

How to archive a Facebook group

1. Log into your Facebook account and go to the Facebook group you want to archive.

2. On the top toolbar for the group, underneath the cover photo, click the button that says “…More.”

3. Select “Archive Group” from the dropdown menu.

4. Click “Confirm” to confirm the action.

