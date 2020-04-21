Fans can win the opportunity to attend the taping of the ‘Friends’ reunion special — here’s how to enter

caption From left: Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, and David Schwimmer. source Reisig & Taylor/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Between now and May 8, “Friends” fans can enter a contest to attend the taping of the show’s upcoming unscripted reunion special for HBO Max (a new streaming service).

The contest is part of the All In Challenge, which has raised millions of dollars for various organizations.

People can enter the contest by donating money, and 100% of the proceeds will go to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen, and No Kid Hungry.

The winner will go to the reunion taping, have coffee with the cast on the Central Perk set, and get tickets for the Warner Bros. Studio Tour.

The stars of “Friends” are offering fans the chance to attend the taping of their highly-anticipated reunion special for HBO Max.

On Tuesday it was revealed that the stars are participating in the All In Challenge, an online fundraiser that’s raising money for different organizations through sweepstakes and auctions. At the time of this article’s publication, the All In Challenge has raised more than $14 million.

“Friends” cast members Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing), and Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani) are all taking part in the contest.

As part of the contest, one winner and five of their guests will be able to attend the taping of the unscripted special at Warner Bros. Studio’s Stage 24 in Burbank, California (where the original series was taped) once it’s safe to do so.

Cox previously said that they were supposed to film over the course of two days in March, but it got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. When they’re finally able to reunite for the special, the stars are expected to reminisce about their time on the hit NBC show, which lasted for 10 seasons between 1994 and 2004.

In addition to attending the taping, the winner will also be treated to coffee with the stars on the Central Perk set and tickets for the VIP ”Friends” experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour. All three parts of the prize (the taping, the coffee, and the tour) will take place on the same day.

Between now and Friday, May 8, fans can enter the contest by donating money: $10 results in 10 entries, $25 leads to 25 entries and $50 accumulates to 100 entries. The maximum amount of entries per person is 200 ($100). There’s also an option for one free entry per person, located in the area that lists the terms and conditions for the contest.

caption Fans can enter a contest to attend the taping of the “Friends” reunion special. source Fanatics.com

All of the money raised from the submissions will be given to No Kid Hungry, Meals on Wheels, and America’s Food Fund, which benefits Feeding America and World Central Kitchen.

There’s currently no release date set for the “Friends” reunion special but for now, fans can watch old episodes of the show on HBO Max once the paid streaming service launches on Wednesday, May 27.