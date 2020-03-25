How to backup your Google Chrome bookmarks in 2 ways, so you never lose track of your favorite sites

caption It’s easy to backup your Google Chrome bookmarks. source Shutterstock/Evan Lorne

You can backup your bookmarks in Google Chrome in two ways: through account syncing, and through an HTML file.

All your Google Chrome bookmarks are synced to your Google account, so you can load them onto any other computer that’s running Google Chrome.

You can also use Chrome’s Bookmark Manager to save an HTML file for your bookmarks, which can be opened in most browsers.

You can tell a lot about a person by the websites they visit most. This is especially true for someone who’s spent years curating a collection of bookmarks.

In that case, it’d be a real shame to lose an expertly curated list of bookmarks.

Fortunately, there are two ways to backup your bookmarks in Google Chrome. This will let you export your bookmarks and keep the list going if you ever switch computers, or even browsers.

Here’s how to backup your Google Chrome bookmarks using the desktop app for Mac or PC.

How to backup your bookmarks in Google Chrome

Using account syncing

The best way to backup your Google Chrome bookmarks is to sync them to your Google account. There’s a good chance your browser is doing this already, but if it isn’t, here’s how to set this up.

Firstly, make sure that your Google account is connected to Chrome. If it’s not or you don’t have a Google account, make one and then click the gray icon in the top-right

1. Open Google Chrome on your Mac or PC and click the profile icon in the top-right.

2. Click “Turn On Sync” in the menu that appears, and then sign into your Google account.

caption Connect your Google account. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

Once you’ve connected your Google account to Chrome:

1. Click the three stacked dots in the top-right corner, and then select “Settings” from the menu that appears.

2. Near the top of the Settings page, click the “Sync and Google services” option.

caption You’ll need to open your sync settings. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

3. Click “Manage Sync.”

4. On the page of options that opens, make sure that the “Bookmarks” toggle is on.

caption You can also toggle “Sync everything,” which will turn on all the other toggles. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

Now, if you use Google Chrome on any other device, you can sign into your Google account to access all your bookmarks.

Using an HTML file

1. Open Chrome on your Mac or PC and click the three stacked dots in the top-right.

2. Hover your mouse over “Bookmarks,” and then select “Bookmark Manager.”

caption Keyboard-savvy Mac users can also use Option + Command + B for quick access to Chrome’s Bookmark Manager. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

3. Tap the three stacked dots located in the top-right corner of the Bookmark Manager, next to the search bar icon.

4. Select “Export bookmarks.”

caption You’ll be saving all your bookmarks into one file. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

5. Choose a name and location to save your newly-created HTML bookmarks file under, and click “Save.”

You now have a backup saved on your computer of your Google Chrome bookmarks. The HTML file can be imported to another Chrome user, or web browser.

