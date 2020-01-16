How to ban someone from your Facebook page using your computer

You can ban someone from a Facebook page if the user is disrupting the normal operation of your page, or is otherwise causing issues to warrant a ban.

When you ban someone from a public Facebook page, the person will no longer be able to actively publish or like posts on the page, though the user can still browse it.

If the Facebook page is private, however, the user then won’t be able to access the page.

If you’re an administrator of a Facebook page, you understand the amount of work that managing it can involve.

For example, if you’re an administrator for a business Facebook page, you have to keep your posting, brand and voice alive while monitoring its market exposure. If you run a community Facebook page, you may have to approve new members, respond to queries and suggestions, and review posts and comments.

No matter what kind of page you run, the last thing you want is having a user that creates unnecessary troubles for everyone on the page. Maybe a customer or rival is spamming your business page with untrue rumors or maybe a bitter, angry member has been making rude or insulting comments in the threads on your community page.

In those instances, you would want to ban them from your Facebook page to maintain a safe online community for your followers.

When you ban someone from your page, while they can still share content from your Facebook, they can no longer actively participate in your Facebook page by publishing or liking comments. If your Facebook page is private, then they will no longer be able to see it.

How to ban someone from a Facebook page

1. Log in to the Facebook account that has administrative control over a Facebook page on your PC or Mac.

2. Go to the page in question.

3. Click on “Settings” at the top right of the page.

caption Click “Settings.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

4. In the left-hand column, click on “People and Other Pages.”

caption Click “People and Other Pages.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

5. Click the check box next to the name of the person you want to ban. If your page has a lot of likes or members, you may need to use the search box at the top.

caption Use the search box to find the name of the person you want to ban. Click the check box next to their name. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

6. Click on the gear icon next to the search box, and in the dropdown menu, click “Ban From Page.”

caption Click the gear next to the search box, then “Ban From Page.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

7. Confirm that you want to ban the person or people you selected.

caption Confirm your selection. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

