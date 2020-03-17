The coronavirus has reminded me how much I love spending time alone. Here’s what you can do to become happier in your own company.

caption Making sure my home environment is pleasant plays a key role in me being happy there. source Rachel Hosie/Insider

As the world responds to the coronavirus pandemic, many of us are working from home, self-isolating, and social distancing.

While some people – myself included – are perfectly happy in their own company, for others, spending time alone at home is uncomfortable.

There are things you can do to learn to love being home alone (or with your partner, family, or roommates) though, according to psychologists.

For example, practicing mindful activities will help you de-stress, planning fun activities like spa nights will help you bond with your self-isolation partners, and making sure your home environment is pleasant will make you happier to be there.

Around the world, people are working from home, self-isolating, and social distancing in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

And this is throwing up a whole host of issues: Freelancers and those who work remotely normally are having to contend with roommates and partners invading their offices, grown-up children are leaving their tiny city apartments in favor of their parents’ more spacious homes, and many of us are trying to adjust to spending endless hours without (or with limited) social interaction.

Yes, times are weird.

I’ve seen endless posts on social media from people expressing how bored they are at home, and honestly? I can’t relate.

I love being on my own! I’ve always relished time by myself and am so happy with my own company.

As an introvert (albeit an extroverted one), I love being home, staying in, and hibernating. Especially in winter.

Why go out when you could stay in?

Why would you put on shoes and real clothes (as opposed to slippers, sweatpants, and a hoodie) and have to interact with other people when you could just not?

Don’t get me wrong, I have plenty of friends and I love spending time with them. But I’ve never felt lonely on my own.

The coronavirus pandemic has reminded me how lucky I am to feel this way, when everyone else is being forced to live in a way that I do by choice.

Some people believe it comes down to whether you’re ultimately introverted or extroverted, others will cite differences in astrology.

It has to be said, I really do relate to a lot of the Virgo memes I’ve seen being shared about staying home.

But if you’re not someone for whom being happy alone comes naturally, the current climate can be challenging.

And of course, we are living through scary times which can be anxiety-inducing even for people who are usually more than happy chilling at home on their own.

That said, there are things you can do to make sure you don’t completely lose the plot.

Change your mindset to protect your mental health

Protecting your mental health is as important as your physical health – in fact, the World Health Organization recently released a series of guidelines specifically on how people can do so.

“For most people, the need for human contact is a basic instinct,” Kathryn Kinmond, a psychotherapist and member of the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (BACP) wrote.

“Therefore when you are forced to be alone, it can have a negative impact on wellbeing and psychological health. We often think of this as a major problem for older people, but it is going to be affecting a mix of ages now.

“Solitary confinement has been used as a punishment for hundreds of years. It’s understandable that the idea of it in this situation has scared people. Isolation can cause immense stress, there will be pinch points, but there are things you can do to help relieve that.”

Personally, I keep myself busy by doing at-home workouts, journaling, and – like everyone else – watching Netflix. If you think of self-isolation as a wonderful opportunity to be undisturbed and left alone in peace, it might help you stay positive and actually relish the time on your own as best you can.

I also think it’s really important to put some effort into making your home environment nice.

No, we can’t all live in mansions or penthouse suites. But we can all (quarantine-permitting) do little things like put up fairy lights or get a bunch of daffodils.

And these things make a massive difference when it comes to your home being somewhere you actually want to spend time.

Psychologists Emma Kenny and Cate Campbell shared 5 key tips for staying happy with Insider:

1. Keep in virtual contact with loved ones

Fortunately, technology means we have endless ways to keep in touch with our friends and family, even when we can’t be with them in person, so you don’t have to spend every waking minute with nothing but your own thoughts for company.

“Remember that being isolated doesn’t have to mean being alone,” Kenny said. “FaceTime and Skype can ensure that you keep in contact with your nearest and dearest on a daily level.”

Campbell, who is a member of the BACP, also recommends setting up new Whatsapp groups, doing video calls, and playing games with your friends.

2. Practice mindful activities to de-stress

Taking up a therapeutic new hobby like knitting or coloring in is a great way to feel comfortable on your own because you’re doing something.

“Puzzling or coloring in can ensure you reach a state of mental flow meaning you reduce stress and have a more mindful experience,” Kenny advised.

3. Plan fun activities with the people you’re stuck with

Instead of thinking about how terrible it is that you’re stuck with the same person or people, think of it as a great opportunity to bond and be sure to plan fun things to do at home, whether that’s a pamper evening of face masks and manicures, or playing Twister.

“Use your time with family members who you need to isolate with to build bonds, you can cook together as a family, or play a board game as a unit,” said Kenny.

“These activities will help to connect you and also manage the cabin fever that can happen when you don’t have much space.”

4. Give yourself aims

If there are household tasks you’ve been meaning to do for weeks, months, or even years, now could be the time!

“Completing overdue tasks or learning something new can give you a sense of purpose and achievement,” Campbell said. And that will certainly make you feel happy.

5. Get out of the house every day

You may not be able to go anywhere, but if you have a garden or a balcony, be sure to use it. If not, even a quick walk to the end of your street will do you some good.

“Get outside in the fresh air as often as you can,” Kenny said. “Sitting in the garden and taking in the fresh air will really help reduce your anxiety.”

If you can’t even leave the house, Campbell said there are still benefits to sticking your head out of a window: “Fresh air and the outside kill germs and also promote mental and physical healing.”

A change of scene can do wonders for the soul.

