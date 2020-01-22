How to become a Yelp Elite member and get exclusive perks from the service

caption If you meet Yelp’s criteria, you can become a Yelp Elite member and enjoy exclusive perks. source dennizn/Shutterstock

To become a Yelp Elite member, you have to be active in your Yelp community, which can include frequently posting reviews or answering questions on businesses’ pages.

Yelp Elite is a selective annual membership with various perks, including exclusive invites to events.

You also have to be at least the drinking age in your region and use your full name on your profile to become a Yelp Elite member.

If you frequently use Yelp and are active in the Yelp community, you may want to consider pursuing membership with the Yelp Elite Squad.

The Yelp Elite Squad is a selective, annually chosen membership within the Yelp community. Yelp Elite members receive numerous perks, including exclusive invites to numerous events hosted by Yelp.

Here’s how to become a Yelp Elite member.

How to become a Yelp Elite member

Yelp users interested in becoming Yelp Elite members need to consider a few things before they pursue membership with the Yelp Elite Squad.

There are a few basic requirements you need to meet before you can join, such as making sure you’ve reached the minimum drinking age in the region you currently reside in and are using your real name on your profile.

Of course, that’s just scratching the surface. Yelp Elite members also have to follow a specific code of ethics that includes not working for a Yelp competitor, and not being a business owner or closely affiliated with a business owner.

To become a Yelp Elite member you also have to become an active member within your Yelp community and produce consistent content on Yelp. This does not just exclusively mean writing reviews or adding photos – it could also mean answering questions found on Yelp listings, creating public bookmarks that allow users to view your recommendations, checking in to businesses, or using other Yelp features.

For more information, you should check out Yelp’s Support Center to see if you are eligible for a Yelp Elite membership.

If you’re eligible, here’s how to apply to become a Yelp Elite member:

1. Grab your iPhone, Android, or tablet and open the Yelp app.

2. Tap the “More” tab in the bottom-right hand corner of the screen.

caption Tap the “More” tab. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

3. Scroll down to the bottom of the “More” tab and tap “Yelp Elite Squad,” which will open up a new page.

caption Scroll down in the “More” section and tap “Yelp Elite Squad.” source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

4. Click the red button at the top of the page that says “Join the Squad” and you will be redirected to a different part of the page.

5. Click “Start Nominating,” and the page will ask if you want to nominate yourself or someone else on your friends list.

6. After you choose who you are nominating a new page will appear. Yelp will ask you which Yelp Elite Squad you are looking to join along with a text box that allows you to explain to Yelp why you would be a great fit for the Yelp Elite membership. Click “Submit” when finished.

caption Select which Yelp Elite Squad you are looking to join and a brief explanation as to why you should be selected. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

Yelp Elite members are chosen each year, so if you are not selected to become a Yelp Elite member when you apply, you can reapply the following year.

