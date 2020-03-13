caption Slack doesn’t let you block people. source Tada Images/Shutterstock

There’s no way to block someone on Slack, no matter which version of the app you’re using.

Certain extensions exist for Google Chrome that claim they can block people on Slack, but they don’t work.

If you really don’t want to see someone’s messages, you can instead try using a different channel than them, leaving a channel they’re in, or asking an admin remove the user from a channel.

Slack can help connect you with friends and colleagues, but connecting isn’t always a good thing.

If you find that you’re sharing a Slack channel with someone you just can’t stand to see messages from – maybe they’ve got a bad attitude, or maybe they just use too many emojis – you may want to avoid them altogether.

On most other platforms, you’d be able to block this person, and never have to worry about them again. Unfortunately, Slack doesn’t make it that easy.

You can’t block someone on Slack – here’s what you can do instead

Slack doesn’t allow you to block other users.

Blocking is a feature that users have requested for years, arguing that being able to block co-workers is an easy way to deal with annoyances or even harassment.

Slack, meanwhile, has pushed back on that request, saying that being able to block would make it “very hard” for co-workers to collaborate.

No, you can't block or mute people in Slack. As a tool for teams to work together, that could make it very hard! ???? — Slack (@SlackHQ) August 22, 2016

If you use Google Chrome, various extensions exist claiming to give you the ability to block people in Slack. However, in tests conducted by Business Insider, none of these extensions actually worked.

Unfortunately, if you want to block someone in Slack, you’re out of luck.

If you really want to avoid someone on Slack, you’re better off using different channels than them. This might even involve creating channels of your own to exclude them, leaving a channel that they’re in, or asking an administrator to remove the user from a particular channel.

