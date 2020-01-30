You can’t block someone on Spotify, but you can adjust your privacy settings — here’s how

- source
- Shutterstock
- You can’t block someone on Spotify, but there is a workaround that can help you accomplish a similar end.
- The best solution is to make your playlists private and adjust your profile privacy settings.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Protecting your data is important, and, sometimes, so is the ability to block people from seeing your activity.
Unfortunately, on Spotify it isn’t possible to block individual users or make your profile completely private. That said, there are things you can do to make your Spotify account as private as possible.
Here’s a breakdown of the steps you can take to get there:
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
Lenovo IdeaPad 130 (From $699.99 at Best Buy)
MacBook Pro (From $1,299.99 at Best Buy)
How to make your Spotify account as private as possible
First, you’ll want to limit your shared data:
1. Open Spotify on your PC or Mac computer and log into your account, if necessary.
2. Click the down carrot next to your account name and select “Settings.”
- source
- Devon Delfino/Business Insider
3. Scroll down to the “Social” section and click the toggle next to “Make my new playlists public” so it turns grey. Then, click the “Start a private session to listen anonymously” toggle. It should turn green and grey out the other two options.
- source
- Devon Delfino/Business Insider
Next, you’ll want to make your existing playlists private. Here’s how:
1. Open one of your playlists.
2. Click the three dots next to the “Play” button, toward the top of the playlist page.
3. Select “Make Secret.”
- source
- Devon Delfino/Business Insider
4. Repeat the process for every playlist that you want to make private.
Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:
-
How to clear your ‘Recently Played’ list on Spotify in 4 simple steps, and keep your listening habits private
-
How to change your Spotify payment plan or payment method by changing your account settings
-
How to turn on shuffle on Spotify, using either your computer or phone
-
‘Does Spotify have a sleep timer?’: How to set a sleep timer on Spotify, and save your phone’s battery
-
How to download music from Spotify and listen to your favorite songs without an internet connection