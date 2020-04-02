How to block unknown numbers on your Android in 4 steps

caption You can block unknown numbers on your Android using built-in settings. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

You can easily block all unknown numbers on your Android, potentially saving you hours of frustration dealing with spam calls over the years.

You can also block any specific number on a case-by-cases basis, and unblocking numbers is quick and easy.

Some Android devices do not offer quite so easy a blanket unknown call block option, but you can download a third-party app that can help.

I get an average of 12 phone calls a day, and 75% of them are usually spam. It’s either a robot telling me about credit card debt I don’t have or a human asking me to buy something I don’t need. I assume, anyway, because of course I hardly ever answer a call I don’t recognize on my iPhone.

As for my Android phone, which is a Samsung Galaxy J8 (yes, two phones, work thing), I don’t have that problem, because I have the phone set to block all unknown numbers.

Here’s how to do the same on your Android.

How to block unknown calls on your Android

1. Tap the phone icon on your Android, which is usually at the bottom of the home screen.

2. Tap the three dots at the top of the Phone app screen.

3. Tap “Settings” in the dropdown menu.

caption Select “Settings.” source Steven John/Business Insider

4. Tap “Block numbers” and then toggle the button beside “Block unknown callers” to green.

caption This “BLOCK NUMBERS” section is also where you can view individual numbers you have blocked. source Steven John/Business Insider

For more customized control over your call blocking, or if your Android is one of the few that does not allow for complete blocking of unknown callers, try the app Should I Answer?, which digs into a massive database of numbers that have been reported by others as spam, blocking them proactively from getting through to your phone.

