How to use bold text in your text messages on an iPhone by enabling subject lines

You can’t freely bold text in an iPhone text message, but you can give each of your texts a bold subject line.

Giving your iPhone texts a bold subject line can be a great way to help your messages stand out.

To enable bold text subject lines, you’ll need to head into your iPhone’s Settings app, where you can edit your text message settings.

It would be great if there were a way to send iPhone text messages with bold, italicized, or underlined text. But for now, any text messages you send with the iPhone’s default messages app will have to stay written in a standard font.

That is, except for their subject line. By editing your iPhone’s message settings, you can give every text a bolded subject line.

And once you start sending text messages with bolded subject lines, you probably won’t ever want to go back. Sending messages with bolded subjects helps them stand out, and can be an asset when texting in a professional context.

Here’s how to set it up.

How to bold text in iPhone text messages using subject lines

1. Open your iPhone’s Settings app and scroll down to and tap “Messages.”

2. Near the bottom of the page, underneath the “SMS/MMS” heading, tap the toggle switch next to “Show Subject Field” so it turns green and is switched on.

caption Swipe the toggle to the right to turn it on. source Steven John/Business Insider

3. Now open your Messages app and start a new message or open an existing chain.

4. You will now see a “Subject” field added to the area where you enter text. Anything you type there will be bolded when you send the message.

caption There’s no official limit to the length of an iPhone text message subject line. source Steven John/Business Insider

Note, however, that you can’t just type your entire text message in this subject line. If you try, the bold text will be turned back into regular text.

caption You’ll need a body text beneath your subject line to make the subject line text appear bold. source Steven John/Business Insider

Although the iPhone’s standard text messaging app doesn’t let you use bold text, there are a number of other texting apps that do. This includes popular apps like WhatsApp and Discord.

