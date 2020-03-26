How to buy Audible books using Amazon or the Audible app

caption You can buy Audible books on your mobile device or computer. source MichaelJayBerlin/Shutterstock

You can buy Audible books using the Amazon app or website on your computer or mobile device.

You can also buy books directly from the Audible app using Audible credits, which can be purchased per month with a paid Audible subscription, or your default payment method.

What’s better than curling up on the couch with a fine glass of wine, a fire crackling away in the hearth, and a good book lying across your lap? Right, pretty much nothing.

But I’m willing to bet you don’t often have the luxury of time permitting that near-perfect evening, so let’s talk about the real world instead.

In the real world, audio books allow us to squeeze in books even despite the rigors of our schedule, and with Audible you get access to a massive catalog of fiction, nonfiction, memoir, history, and all the rest of it.

But to enjoy those books, you need to pay for them. So here’s how to do it.

How to buy Audible books on Amazon

To actually make an Audible purchase, you first have to set up your Audible account via the app using the same email you use for Amazon.

Then open the Amazon app on your iPhone or Android, or the Amazon website on your Mac or PC, and search for the book you want.

Click (or tap) on it to open the product page, then select “Get This Book” and then “Audiobook” from the purchase options, if necessary.

Complete your purchase as you would with any standard Amazon checkout and the book will now be ready to play via the Audible app.

How to buy Audible books in the Audible app

1. Open the Audible app on your iPhone or Android.

2. Tap on the Shopping Cart icon in the top-right corner to open the Audible store.

3. Tap the magnifying glass to search for an audiobook or browse the categories.

4. Tap on the audiobook you want to purchase.

5. Scroll down and select either “Buy For 1 Credit” or “Buy For $[Price]” to use either your Audible credit or your default payment method.

