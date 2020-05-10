How to buy a ranch, farm, or land parcel via a site that sells over 10 million acres of property across the US

caption An example of a Montana ranch available on rural America’s Zillow, Land and Farm. source Natalia Bratslavsky/Shutterstock

The coronavirus pandemic is expected to accelerate a migration to the suburbs or even more rural areas.

Land and Farm, which sells over 10 million acres of property, works just like Zillow, but for rural property. The website allows users to search by location or land type, or just browse featured listings.

It also offers property updates by email, the ability to contact listing agents through the platform, and even a payment calculator.

Here’s how to shop around for a ranch, farm, or other plot of land, if you’re looking to participate in the urban exodus.

Land and Farm bills itself as a “top-tier rural property marketplace.” On the site, users can browse millions of acres of land for sale all across the country.

The website has a true range of properties. Prices for parcels of land start as low as $4,000 while luxurious ranch estates can be listed as high as $40 million, with hundreds of pages of options in between.

There are three main ways to search for property on the website, the first being typing a desired location into a search box prominently displayed on the homepage.

source Land and Farm

The search box is the most prominent part of the homepage. It allows you to search by state, county, city, or ZIP code. It also allows you to input a price range or acreage range right off the bat.

The location search will then populate a grid of options, that can be sorted by price point, number of acres, or date added.

Toggling the filters will allow you to view your search methodically, by most recent or even by cheapest.

If you have no idea where you would want to live location-wise, but do know what type of land you’d like to live on — a ranch, farm, or otherwise — you can search through category tags back on the homepage.

Other properties on the website include hunting lands, other general recreation lands, and land for commercial use.

Clicking into a category tag provides a wide range of options varying in size, price, location, and amenities in a similar grid. You can then filter those options down at the bottom of the webpage.

The filterable options at the bottom of the category webpages allow you to further specify your search to include an acreage, location, or price range if you find the category page to be too broad.

Back on the homepage, if you have neither a location nor land type preference, you can instead browse through featured listings.

Some of the featured properties include small parcels of land for under $20,000, a 250-acre, $1.5 million alfafa farm in California, and a 20-acre, $330,000 horse ranch in Montana with a 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home.

T. Boone Pickens’ massive $220 million Texas ranch is even listed as a featured property.

For other ideas, toward the bottom of the homepage, there is a list of popular states and searches, from cheap land in Texas to farms in New York.

Popular searches listed on the site include: Land in Montana, ranches in Texas, waterfront homes in Michigan, hobby farms in Minnesota, and old farm houses.

Once you click into a listing, you can contact the seller directly through Land and Farm.

There will occasionally even be links in the side panel to the listing agent’s website or direct contact.

But before you do so, keep scrolling for more information on the property. In addition to photos, each listing includes basic information about the price, number of acres, and type of accommodation on the land, if any.

The basic information includes the listing type, property type, if there is a residence on the property, and if the property is irrigated.

It also includes a brief property description and satellite map powered by Google.

Like any listing service, the description length and depth varies from property to property.

Finally, at the bottom of the listing’s webpage, there’s a payment calculator.

The payment calculator estimates costs associated with the property like mortgage interest rate, home insurance, mortgage insurance, property taxes, and so on.

Interested buyers can register for a Land and Farm account to save promising listings or opt into receiving daily updates on new listings that fit your selected location or land type requirements.

An account can be created at any time by clicking the “join” button listed in the site’s header.

