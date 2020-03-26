How to buy Skype credit using your computer or mobile device

- source
- Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
- You can buy Skype credit in increments of $5, $10, or $25 at a time.
- Skype Credit lets you pay for any of the features of Skype that are not free, such as when using the platform to contact a landline or cellphone not using Skype, or to make international calls.
- If you will be using Skype heavily, a subscription might make more sense, which start as low as $2.99 per month for domestic plans, with many generous international plans well under $10 monthly.
Depending on how you use Skype, you may be able to chat away all day and never spend a penny.
Skype-to-Skype calls, whether via video or voice only, are free whether the participants are in the same country or in different continents all together.
If you want to use Skype to call someone who uses a cellphone or landline, however, you can use Skype credit at varying rates to do so.
Here’s how, first using Skype on your computer.
How to buy Skype credit using your computer
1. Log into Skype on your Mac or PC and click on your profile picture.
2. Click on the words “Add Skype Credit.”
3. Click the “Continue” button within the “Skype Credit” box that suits your preference (dollar amount, e.g.)
- source
- Steven John/Business Insider
4. Choose your payment method (or add a new one) and click “Pay now.”
- source
- Steven John/Business Insider
How to buy Skype credit using your mobile device
1. Open the Skype app on your iPhone or Android and then tap your profile picture at the top of your screen.
2. Tap “Skype to Phone.”
- source
- Steven John/Business Insider
3. Tap the amount of credit you wish to add, then tap the “Add $ credit” button and confirm the payment.
