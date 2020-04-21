How to call your voicemail inbox on an Android phone, even if you don’t have access to your phone

caption It should only take you a few moments to call your voicemail on an Android phone. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

To call your voicemail on an Android phone, simply open your phone’s dial pad and hold your finger down on the “1” key.

You can also call your voicemail from a different phone by calling your own number and tapping the pound key.

Some visual voicemail apps allow you to read transcripts of your voicemail messages without even calling your inbox.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Once upon a time, phones had two functions: to facilitate phone calls, and keep voicemails.

Nowadays, voicemails aren’t nearly as popular as text messages or emails. But even so, your smartphone still has its own voicemail inbox, which you can access at any time.

Different phone models have their own types of voice mailboxes, but nearly every Android phone lets you call it in the same way.

Here’s how to call your voicemail inbox on an Android phone.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to call your voicemail on an Android phone

The easiest way to check your Android voicemail is to open up your phone’s dial pad – the pad you use to enter phone numbers – and hold down the number “1.” If you look closely, it should even have a little icon that looks like a tape recording below it.

caption Tap and hold the “1” key. source Steven John/Business Insider

You’ll be taken immediately to your voicemail inbox.

If your phone isn’t nearby, or the battery is dead, you can access your mailbox from another phone.

1. From another phone, call your own phone number.

2. Wait for the recorded “Please leave a message” greeting to start playing, then tap the pound key (#) on the phone’s dial pad.

3. Enter your voicemail pin.

You’ll now have access and control over your voicemail inbox.

If you prefer reading text transcripts of your Android voicemails, then go to the Google Play Store and install a visual voicemail app, like “My Visual Voicemail” or “Voxist.”

caption These apps will usually let you listen to your voicemail without calling the inbox as well. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: