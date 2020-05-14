How to cancel your Expedia flight if the flight is eligible for cancellation

caption You can easily cancel an Expedia flight if the flight is eligible for the free 24-hour cancellation. source Reuters

You can cancel an Expedia flight directly on the booking platform, though cancellation fees may apply depending upon the airline.

The US Department of Transportation requires all airlines offer free 24-hour cancellation for flights going to or from the US – this includes travelers who book their flights through Expedia.

The US Department of Transportation allows for all customers who have booked flights going to or from the US to receive a full refund on their flight if they cancel within 24 hours of booking, provided the ticket was purchased at least seven days ahead of scheduled departure. Expedia honors this rule, allowing customers to cancel reservations directly on its US website. Customers who want to cancel after 24-hours can also do so, though fees may apply depending upon the airline.

There are a few exceptions – you cannot cancel a flight online through Expedia if you booked with a low-cost carrier like Spirit or Frontier. In these cases, you’ll have to call the airline directly. Expedia can also be reached by phone, toll-free, at 1-866-316-0357, or +1 404-728-8787 for customers who are already abroad.

You can also contact Expedia via the service link, which is located at the top right of the page.

How to cancel an Expedia flight online

The steps to cancelling an Expedia flight online are the same regardless of when you booked. To learn more about whether you’re eligible for the free 24-hour cancellation, check your itinerary, which you can access at expedia.com/trips. There, you’ll also be able to review the Airline rules + restrictions to learn more about any charges you’ll incur if you cancel after 24 hours.

1. To begin the cancellation process, go to expedia.com/trips. Click on the itinerary that you want to modify.

2. Click on “Manage reservation.”

caption Click on “Manage reservation.” source Kelly Laffey/Business Insider

3. Select “Cancel flight.” If you’re eligible for the free 24-hour cancellation, it will be written underneath the “cancel flight” link.

caption Select “Cancel flight.” source Kelly Laffey/Business Insider

4. You’ll be taken to the “Cancel Your Flight” page, where you’ll again be prompted to confirm cancellation. If you’re eligible for a refund because of the 24-hour rule, the amount that will be returned to your account will be displayed.

