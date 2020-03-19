How to cancel your Postmates Unlimited subscription on a computer or mobile device

caption You can cancel your Postmates Unlimited subscription in a few steps on your computer or mobile device. source igor moskalenko/Shutterstock

You can cancel Postmates Unlimited on the mobile app on your iPhone or Android or on the Postmates website on your computer.

If you cancel and you’ve already paid for the month, however, you won’t receive a refund but can continue to use your subscription until the month is up.

Postmates Unlimited allows Postmates users to pay $9.99 a month in order to forgo delivery prices on orders of $12 or more, as long as they order from one of the company’s many partner businesses.

It also guarantees flat delivery rates on orders under $12.

Postmates really likes to encourage people to try their Unlimited service, and will frequently run discount deals or free trials in order to get people on board.

If you’ve signed up to try Postmates Unlimited and decided it wasn’t for you, you can cancel at any time. However, you won’t get a refund if you’ve already paid for the month, but can still use the service until the month is out.

Here’s how to cancel your subscription.

How to cancel Postmates Unlimited on a mobile device

1. Open the Postmates app on your iPhone or Android.

2. In the top-left corner of your screen, tap your profile icon.

caption Tap your profile icon. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

3. In your profile menu, select “Manage Unlimited Membership.”

caption Tap “Manage Unlimited Membership.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

4. From the membership menu, select “Manage Plan.”

caption Tap “Manage Plan.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

5. From the list of options, select “Cancel Membership.”

caption Tap “Cancel Membership.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

6. Tap “Cancel Unlimited” to confirm.

caption Tap “Cancel Unlimited.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

How to cancel Postmates Unlimited on a computer

1. Go to postmates.com on your Mac or PC and log into your account.

2. Click your profile icon in the top-right corner.

3. Click “Account Settings” from the menu.

4. Under “Postmates Unlimited,” click “Cancel Automatic Renewal.”

5. Click “I’m sure” to finish cancelling your membership.

